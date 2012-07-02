YooCare Inc. Announces Worldwide Launch of Online PC Repair Services

Thornton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- YooCare Inc. is pleased to announce the launch and fast growing success of YooCare.com Online PC Repair Service. As the leading online subscription-based IT technical support service for home users and small businesses, YooCare provides small and medium businesses with a variety of technical and consultation services 24/7 online.



Every day, thousands of PC and Mac users are forced to deal with a variety of issues that impact their ability to use their computers. Although most consumer technology problems are software related, many people are inconvenienced by the cost and time constraints of waiting for a technician to come to their home or taking their computer to a shop for repair.



Now, with the recent launch of YooCare.com, consumers around the globe can get Malware/Virus Removal Service Online as well as a host of other computer problems fixed remotely using their safe, fast, secure technology backed by expert technicians. “Although our services were recently launched, we have already seen tremendous growth from users in the U.S., Europe and Asia with a tremendous success rate of fixing all types of computer problems for people right in their homes,” said a YooCare.com specialist.



YooCare.com provides remote technology services to consumers and small businesses directly via their YooCare.com portal and channel partners. YooCare 360° support provides almost everything needed to cure computer problems and maintain perfect status. YooCare expert services include Virus, Spyware & Malware removal with all of the latest viruses covered.



They can even remove FBI Moneypak Scam virus. In addition, clients have access to Computer Tune-up & Optimization, Computer Diagnosis & Repair, Data Backup & Recovery, Printer Setup & Troubleshooting, Email Help & Microsoft Office Setup as well as Media/Video Files Converter assistance.



Their live online tech support is conducted by highly qualified, professionally trained and certified personal technology experts who are based in their help center. These experts have expertise in dealing with program files, processes, .dll files and registry entries to save any computer. “Our professional technology experts have assisted over 60,000 consumers with their PC issues so far,” said the specialist.



Every YooCare repair process has been made as simple as possible for fixing Windows PCs, MAC or mobile devices online via TeamViewer 24/7. Once customers submit their requests via live chat, phone call or email tickets, their experts will start analyzing the issues and then resolve the problems remotely via the Internet. “Our service is fast, affordable and more convenient than in-store repair, and we’re proud to have some of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the technical support industry,” said the specialist. For more information, please visit http://www.yoocare.com/



About YooCare Inc.

YooCare provides complete online computer care services 24/7 to protect computers from security threats, fix PC problems and maintain computer health. The Colorado-based YooCare has service centers located in Korea and China with thousands of customers in the U.S., Europe and Asia. YooSecurity, a security brand of YooCare, is an online security company specializing in virus, spyware & malware removal services and system optimization and maintenance.