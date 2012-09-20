YooCare PC Online Service Repair Now Serving 3,200 Users Per Week

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- YooCare, an online PC service repair company, is now serving an impressive 3,200 users per week. In general, 2012 has been very busy for the company; in the first half of the year, YooCare online PC repair services also experienced a 300 percent increase in its YooSecurity malware and virus removal services.



Since the day it opened for business, YooCare has strived to offer its clients the fastest reply times, the best tech support in the industry, and outstanding computer care services. As a result, the company has developed a well-deserved reputation amongst its customers for its stellar performances, which includes turnaround times that are as fast as 3 minutes, an average 97 percent resolution ration, and its staff of highly certified professionals who can resolve PC problems remotely.



“Viruses and other malware are becoming prevalent nowadays and are highly engineered to prevent major anti-virus software to detect and remove them in time,” said Jackie Fyn, COO of YooCare., adding that virus, spyware and malware removal is a complex task that should be handled by trained professionals.



“In addition, all of our service centers are open 24/7, every day of the year. Our customers never have to take their computers out of their workroom or workplace in order to get them fixed. All that is needed is an internet connection and a knowledgeable member of our staff can get right to work servicing the computer.”



According to Fyn, most of YooCare’s experts have more than 8 years worth of experience in the field of computer security. YooCare recently received accolades for being the first company of its kind to successfully halt the FBI Moneypak scam, an especially nasty virus that caused computer owners to see a message on their screen asking for $200 to fix their damaged system. The Security Shield 2012 fake anti-virus is another well-known virus that has been successfully removed by the team at YooCare.



“We can help you clean out all threats completely and safely via TeamViewer,” Fyn said.



“It is a faster and safer way to get your issues fixed. Through your high-speed internet connection, YooCare experts can help you immediately and ?x the issues thoroughly.”



About YooCare

YooCare is an online PC service repair company that is located in Colorado. The company also has services centers located in Korea and China. YooCare provides complete computer care services 24/7 online to protect its clients’ computers from security threats, fix their PC problems and maintain computers in a healthy status. YooSecurity, a security brand of YooCare, is an online security company specializing in virus, spyware and malware removal services and system optimization and maintenance. For more information, please visit http://www.yoocare.com