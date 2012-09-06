Yoocare Was the First Company to Report and Remove the United States Cyber Security Moneypak Virus

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- YooCare, a company that provides complete computer care services for its clients, has just achieved a couple of significant milestones. The legit YooSecurity malware removal service company was the first in the country to report and remove the United States Cyber Security Moneypak Virus.



The virus was an especially troubling one that locked up computers and placed a message on the screen, asking people for $200 via moneypay to unlock the computer. It was similar to one called FBI Moneypak Virus, which had a similar message.



In addition, YooCare can now serve more than 3,000 customers per week. Over the years, YooCare PC services, which was founded in Colorado and has service centers in Korea and China, has developed a well-deserved reputation for its ability to help protect computers from security threats while fixing any issues that come up.



“YooCare 360° support provides almost everything you need to cure your computer problems and maintain your computer in a perfect status,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that the company’s 24/7 expert services include virus, spyware and fake malware removal service; computer tune-up and optimization; computer diagnosis and repair; data backup and recovery, and much more.



Customers are able to submit their support requests anytime and anywhere, as long as they have an internet connection. Whether clients need to remove FBI and United States Cyber Security Moneypak Scam viruses or simply need help setting up their new printer, the knowledgeable staff at YooCare is ready and willing to help.



The YooCare Online PC Services reviews, which are available on the company’s user-friendly website, are full of praise for the company.



Malcolm Hopkins, Group Marketing Manager for Volvo Squire Furneaux Group is extremely grateful for YooCare and its services.



“Thank you for all your help in fixing my infected PC, which had a really nasty computer virus, and although it was no easy task in removing it, your team showed patience, understanding, determination and an overall standard of professionalism that you don't come across very often.”



About YooCare

YooCare was founded in Colorado. The company also has service centers located in Korea and China. YooCare provides complete computer care services 24/7 online that protect computers from security threats, fix PC problems and maintain computers in a healthy status. YooSecurity, a security brand of YooCare, is an online security company specializing in virus, spyware and malware removal services and system optimization and maintenance. For more information, please visit http://www.yoocare.com