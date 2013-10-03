Hamburg, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Creating what the company calls “urban e-mobility” a new product from Hamburg, Germany called the yooPT will soon be the smallest, most convenient personal transporter available. As if that isn’t engaging enough, it will be affordable as well. So say the creators of the item that will no doubt soon capture the attention of consumers worldwide looking for a fun and economic way to get around town. Hoping to bring the enlivening product to a broad marketplace Chris Krohne, the Founder and Inventor of the yooPT has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo to raise $35,000 for the project. "Segways are pretty cool but they’re heavy and expensive." said Krohne. “Ours is light weight, affordable and fun to drive with a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour.”



The yooPT has nine inch tires with a range of 12 miles or 20 kilometers. The transporter weights a nominal 30 pounds and its footprint measures 10 inches by 15 inches. It has an adjustable steering rod, functions on LiFePo4 batteries, has redundant sensors and is remote control compatible via Bluetooth. The yooPT comes in green, black, red and purple. Crowdfunding perks include the item in a choice of colors as well as an early bird delivery scheduled for January of 2014.



The company that endeavors to bring the yooPT to the global marketplace is a creative startup with three years of experience in the development of self-balancing personal transporters. Based in Hamburg, Germany the company’s zzaag open source development platform was sold worldwide. It is the creator of the ewee-PT which was a company milestone.



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