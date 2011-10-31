Yooz and Win Contest to Begin in January

Buffalo, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2011 -- There is a new contest starting January 1, 2012. The Yooz and Win contest on Yoozpaper will be a contest in which anyone who writes the most articles between January 1st and March 31st, 2012 will win a free Yoozpaper prize pack. This prize pack will include a free t-shirt and $25 gift card. The goal of this contest is to have more free articles written and turned into online newspapers. Any news can be posted from short stories, headline news, opinion pieces, event reviews or article marketing. This is a great way to market your small business or new product launch.



On Yoozpaper there is a registration form at the below link for this contest. To be eligible for this contest, the Yoozer must follow Yoozpaper on Twitter and “Like” Yoozpaper on Facebook. More details to come.



Sign up for the free contest at http://www.yoozpaper.com/yooz-and-win



Please contact me on Yoozpaper, the blog, Facebook, or on Twitter @yoozpaper.