York Shotokan Karate Club Inc. Partners with WildFire Marketing

York, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- In an effort to expand its local online presence, York Shotokan Karate Club Inc., one of the oldest martial arts schools in Pennsylvania, has formed a partnership with WildFire Marketing, a comprehensive web marketing firm specializing in location-based search engine optimization.



In forming a partnership with WildFire, York Shotokan Karate Club Inc. has taken a necessary step towards improving its online search visibility and creating an extensive virtual presence. Through WildFire’s services, the club will bolster its local search engine rankings by offering optimized web content, including a robust new website interface with seamless navigation and a recurring source of relevant content through its blog.



“Our mission has always been to provide people with the knowledge that they need to live better lives and through developing our online presence, we’re hoping to expand our ability to do that,” said Tony Abel, Owner of York Shotokan Karate Club Inc. “Partnering with WildFire is helping us to achieve our goals in a new way and we’re excited to continue proving ourselves as a leader among martial arts schools in Pennsylvania.”



Opened in 1961, York Shotokan Karate Club Inc. offers a structured mix of martial arts classes for men and women of all ages. The club specializes in teaching numerous fighting styles including Karate, Muay Thai, Krav Maga and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. York Shotokan Karate Club Inc. works to properly introduce its students to self-defense in an environment that’s comfortable and controlled, teaching self-discipline, boosting self-esteem and promoting altruism.



“Our mission is to educate students how to effectively defend themselves while striving for peace of mind and perfection of character,” said Abel. “We’re not a black belt factory—instead, we strive to be a place where people grow through instruction. The reward is not in the belt, but in the journey to achieving one. We’re unlike any other martial arts schools in Pennsylvania and are always striving to create an environment that’s open and welcoming.”



Led by Master Sensei Abel, York Shotokan Karate Club Inc. is constantly developing well rounded, disciplined and skilled martial artists without financial gain or profit. The black belt instructors who make up the club’s teaching staff are all volunteers, who dedicate their time for the love of the art.



To learn more about York Shotokan Karate Club Inc., its classes or its mission, visit the club’s website at http://www.yorkshotokan.com/.



To learn more about WildFire, its expertise or for more information on its services through WildFire Backoffice, please visit http://www.gowildfire.com/.