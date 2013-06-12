You Betta Sing!'s Inaugural Launch/Networking Party Event Will Be Held on June 29, 2013 at Iguana New York Restaurant & Dance Lounge

Jamaica, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- You Betta Sing! Entertainment is pleased to announce it's inaugural Launch/Networking Party Event to be held on June 29, 2013 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at Iguana New York Restaurant and Dance Lounge, located at 240 West 54th Street New York, NY, between Broadway and 8th Avenue. General Admission is $15.00. Tickets can be purchased in advance at http://www.ybsing.eventbrite.com. The night will include live musical performances, networking opportunities, DJ sets, and much more. Come be apart of what is sure to be an exciting evening of dancing, and meeting & greeting industry artists and professionals, so dress to impress!!



What is You Betta Sing! Entertainment?



You Betta Sing! Entertainment was founded in 2012. YBS is the premier source of Live Music and DJ Services. It was founded by Travis Hilton. Mr. Hilton has always had a passion and love for music. An old soul who loves Doo Woop to Hip hop. His goal is to spread his love of music to the masses. Growing up in the church people would shout “You Betta Sing” to someone who could really sing and evoke an emotion. Talent is the foundation of the company. They definitely can SING and the emotions we want to evoke are excitement and fun. The mission of You Betta Sing! Entertainment is to provide the highest quality of Live Music and DJ Services to any and every event from weddings to corporate events! Not only do we provide great services, we also produce our own top notch events. We recently put on A Tribute to Real R&B & Soul Pre Party and Live Show, which was a great success. We are also excited about our upcoming Jazz Night. Our goal is to expand our talent roster, keep putting on entertaining shows for all to enjoy and showcasing the talent of artists. Visit our website, ybsing.com, which will be newly launched on the 29th as well!



Featuring Live performances by:



You Betta Sing!’s company band Kinetic. Kinetic is a high energy band with five amazing vocalists. They are a group of young and uniquely talented individuals whose passion is music. The band delivers a dynamic display of musicianship and jaw dropping vocals. This Band knows how to rock a party! Whether it be classic soul, r&b, top 40, jazz, or Caribbean music, Kinetic creates that spark of energy that will end in a full out explosion! Kinetic truly lives up to every aspect of its name. Their goal is to be the premier party band of the NY/NJ/PA area.



Alana Rose will knock off your feet with her killer vocals and charismatic stage presence. She brings high energy to the stage and has deep rooted passion for performing and singing. She started her singing at an early age in the church. She has performed the national anthem at Citifield and has performed at various venues, weddings, and events.



Cassandrah is a fresh up and coming singer songwriter. She began playing the piano at eight. While receiving classical training, her ears were being doused with 90's radio-hit artists such as Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Biggie Smalls, and SWV. She has great stage presence and has performed and wowed audiences at such places like Katra and Recoup Lounge. She definitely can SING!



Shruki our Egyptian import is a model but music is his true passion. His vocal styling is reminiscent of Robin Thicke. He is a mesmerizing performer with a unique sound. He likes to engage the audience and take them on a musical journey.



Carelle Arnold is a Belizean beauty from Queens, New York. Her melodic vocals always wow the crowd. She is a high energy performer that knows how to captivate audiences. She started her singing career in the church. She has performed at the YBS first event A Real Tribute to R&B where she is still getting rave reviews from the audience.



Javaun Harewood-One word that best describes is versatile. Not only does he captivate audiences with his vocals he also plays the Steel Pan. His vocal styling is reminiscent of that of John Legend. His steel pan playing seems effortless and always gets the people moving. He has performed with family band Earl and Sons who have performed at Banquets, Weddings, Cultural & Community Events, etc.



Earl Harewood-Earl began his musical journey at a tender age in Trinidad. The Island’s rich musical heritage exposed him to a variety of musical instruments. He was intrigued by the steel pan, but took a greater interest in the guitar and started to teach himself how to play the guitar when he was eleven years old. Earl spent most of his formative years in Trinidad, before moving to New York with his family. While living and working in NY, Earl maintained an active role in music. He has performed with some of Trinidad’s popular calypsonians, famous bands and other influential musicians. Earl’s desire and his love for music prompted him to invest in different kinds of musical instruments. His four sons, Jamel, Jerel, Jerron and Javaun grew-up in a house full of musical instruments. This environment not only stirred-up their curiosity, it also increased their appreciation for music. As such, they all developed the same love for music as their dad.



Jamel Harewood- Jamel credits his family for the strong musical roots that run through his vein. He has played and performed with his family band Earl& Sons and has played backup for many famous Caribbean artists such as Machel Montano. He is the musical director of Kinetic and is an exceptional saxophone player. He knows exactly how to design the perfect repertoire of songs for each event to guarantee people have a unforgettable event.



John Danolal- Is a guitarist that always keeps the bass pumping. Few people have the talent that he is. He has performed with some of Trinidad’s popular calypsonians, famous bands and other influential musicians.



Jerel Harewood- If you feel a strong urge to dance, Jerel is the reason why. His keyboarding playing is exceptional and high energy. He has performed with his brothers and father in the band Earl & Sons at many events.



Featuring music by



DJ NYCE has a love for various styles of music from Hip Hop and R&B music to EDM and Pop to Reggae, Soca, and Spanish. Because he’s nice at his craft and knows how to keep the party going and a proud New Yorker the name DJ NYCE was formed. He has been a DJ for over 8 years and works with a group which he founded called NYCE Entertainment. DJ NYCE has a knack for reading people and audiences and really knows how to play the right music at the right time for any event. His motto is “We don’t wait for parties to happen, we make parties happen” NYCE Entertainment has now partnered with You Betta Sing! Entertainment to entertain the world with quality entertainment.



Hosted by



The energetic duo of Taryn Bettis and one of our sponsors Donna Knutt, owner of luxie lab. Taryn a Queens native knows how to get the party started and keep it going. With her high energy level and professional approach, there is never a dull moment with her, as a host. From formal galas, to live productions, to dance parties, she can host them all. She brings the heat, sexiness, classiness, beauty and brains. Donna Knutt is a mom, host, and serial entrepreneur. She is the founder of LuxieLab.com, a Marketing & Web Design firm that specializes in creating professional websites for companies looking to take their business to the next level. She has helped startups and established businesses develop business ideas, increase website traffic, and grow their revenue in record breaking time (most of whom have gained celebrity endorsements or went on to be featured in media outlets such as BET, Essence, Cosmopolitan, CBS, PIX11, etc.). Donna is now working on creating a series of free online training courses and articles to support entrepreneurs looking to plan, launch, and grow their business, which will be available soon at www.LuxieLab.com .



