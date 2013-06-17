You by Sia Cosmetic Clinic Launches Website to Showcase Laser Hair Removal and Other Services

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Sia Hendry is one of the most prominent beauty consultants in Australia. So, it’s no surprise her cosmetic clinic, You By Sia, is among the country’s most well-respected and reputable as well. The clinic offers a full range of cosmetic treatments -- from laser hair removal to teeth whitening -- to make people feel more self-assured and confident about their appearance. To showcase their premium grade services and help people learn more before trying them, You By Sia has launched a new website at YouBySia.com.au.



Visitors to the new site can read about the treatments, services and products available at You By Sia, and learn how their approach to cosmetic treatments is different. The team thoroughly researched and tested an array of treatment and product options and selected only those shown to protect skin and achieve superior results. For example, You By Sia uses FDA and TGA approved lasers and the Zymmer cooling system for virtually pain free laser hair removal treatments. For facial and acne treatment, they use a state-of-the-art ultrasonic cleansing system and sophisticated computer analysis software to ensure they target every problem area. And, their medically formulated products use only the most advanced, clinically-proven ingredients with a built in delivery system to penetrate to the dermal level.



You By Sia’s basic philosophy also distinguishes them from other cosmetic and laser clinics. “We are always honest about the results you should expect to receive,” says Ms. Hendry. “We believe every interaction with our company should leave you feeling self-assured, one treatment at a time.”



Sia Hendry spent 13 years researching and developing the unique You By Sia laser and skin rejuvenation and care programs. All were designed specifically to achieve results and are physician formulated to work with the skin, not against it. The products and treatments will not damage or irritate the skin. The products they sell use only active, natural, chemical free ingredients to regenerate the skin from the inside out.



You By Sia lets the results they deliver for customers speak for themselves. They take before and after treatment images of every client’s skin so the improvements are evident. Before and after client photos are also available on the new site.



About You By Sia

