You Can Get Everything Including a Sugar Daddy from CrazyOz.com

Kingsland, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- CrazyOz.com is a free classified ads site. The site is meant for those who live in UK and who intend to visit or live in the country. According to CrazyOz.com, almost all the free classifieds sites or newspapers are being taken over by big corporations and once such acquisitions take place, those sites cease to be free. This means that people have to pay money for posting their ads.



No Corporation Can Lure CrazyOz.com

But, CrazyOz.com proudly announces that they provide a free alternative to such paid classified sites of big corporations. Oz the owner of CrazyOz.com says that his intention is not to get rich quickly and so, no big corporation can lure him with their big money.



Previously, CrazyOz.com used to be OzAdz.com and its new name has come into effect from June 2013.



Almost all categories of items, services, jobs, property rentals and personal needs including sugar daddy dating, adult dating, etc. can be advertised free of cost on their site, says CrazyOz.com.



Safety Tips for Users

They are providing a lot of safety tips to those who use their site. Oz advises users not to send money to anyone. He warns users that CrazyOz is only for face-to-face trading, so they can do safe transactions. Similarly, he advises people not to give their bank details to strangers.



As far as items that are sold or bought, Oz advises sellers not to send items without getting their payments. Likewise, buyers should refrain from sending upfront payments to sellers. Both buyers and sellers should avoid carrying large amounts of money with them while meeting strangers. If any offer is unbelievably good, there is every chance that it may be a scam, warns CrazyOz.com.



If someone wants to have a Sugar Daddy, they can visit CrazyOz.com and do their search. But, while meeting with the person, they should be careful and have the meeting in a public place. The same rule applies for adult dating or for meeting an escort also.



To get more information about casual dating services at CrazyOz, visit http://www.crazyoz.com.



About CrazyOz.com

This is a free classifieds ads site meant for people living in UK or those who intend to visit the country. All the items, personal services and needs including adult dating, Sugar Daddy dating, etc. and property rentals can be advertised on this site free of cost.



For Media Contact:

Sugar Daddy

242 Kingsland Road

London

E84DG

Email: support@ozadz.com

URL: http://www.crazyoz.com