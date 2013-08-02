Lilburn, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Local Leukemia & Lymphoma(LLS) Volunteer Brings Blood Cancer Awareness by hosting a charity fundraiser titled Baking for Babies at Killian Hall



Stone Mountain GA – Local volunteer Charmelle Scott partners with Killian Hall to bring awareness to blood cancers and doing her part to raise funds for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) in an artistic effort with local bakers in the Gwinnett Area.



This inspired event takes place on September 14, 2013 at Killian Hall, Lilburn Georgia. Baking for Babies charity event includes a cake tasting from amateur bakers of all ages, vendors, and resources available from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. BusiNeighbor.org is hosting a silent auction with a generous portion of sales donated directly to Light the Night.



The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light the Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives. Light the Night walk is held annually with a community banding together to raise funds for an organization committed to curing leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and related malignancies and improving the quality of life for patients diagnosed with these cancers. Atlanta’s Light the Night walk is on October 12, 2013 at Atlanta’s Centennial Park.



According to the National Cancer institute, in 2007, approximately 10,400 children under age 15 were diagnosed with cancer making cancer the leading cause of death among children 1 to 14 years of age. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is committed to finding a cure. In fiscal year 2011, LLS invested more than $76 million in blood cancer research.



“I want children to celebrate with cake twice a year: their birthday and the day they became cancer free. Baking for Babies is a wonderful event for the community and for LLS states Charmelle Scott, Executive Director of BusiNeighbor.org. I love a big group and I want a big group to walk with me at Light the Night.”



Bakers or vendors interested in participating may visit the organization’s website at www.BusiNeighbor.org or http://bakingforbabies2013.eventbrite.com/



About BusiNeighbor.org®

BusiNeighbor Inc. is a Georgia-based 501(c) (3) organization. BusiNeighbor Inc.’s philanthropic efforts include assistance to people in need. BusiNeighbor Inc. partners with a host of local organizations to foster a relationship based on compassion for a fellow neighbor.



About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ® (LLS) is the world’s largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services. www.lls.org