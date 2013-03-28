You Decide: Doggie Angel or Doggie Devil. Heartfelt New Book Shares Unique Story of One Maltese Dog's Life

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Just like millions of dogs around the world, FeeFee was one of the family. Due to an eclectic and sometimes challenging life, her unique story is being shared with people everywhere in an entertaining and thought-provoking new book.



‘You Decide: Doggie Angel or Doggie Devil’, by owner Denise A. Otto, takes readers into FeeFee’s life, based on actual events and experiences. As a unique character that only cared for one particular family member, FeeFee’s confident personality and behavior was sometimes met with resistance from others.



“She certainly made her love for this one person known, spawning behavior that some looked down on,” says Otto.



Continuing, “Folks who encountered FeeFee saw her behavior as that of a human being and this resulted in incorrect attribution of it. However, deep down, we all felt deep love for her and her small yet generous heart.”



Written with much emotion and personal investment, Otto hopes others will objectively consider their own opinion of FeeFee.



“Readers will laugh and cry as they read my frankly honest words of our life with little FeeFee. I then leave them with one bold question – was she doggie angel or a doggie devil? You’ll have to read the book and decide for yourself,” she adds.



Critics praise Otto for her extremely moving account that displays the deep affinity for humankind and their true best friend.



‘You Decide: Doggie Angel or Doggie Devil’, published by AuthorHouse, is available now: http://amzn.to/Xaa8rJ



About the Author: Denise A. Otto

If you asked Denise what is her passion, her answer would be animals. She currently has four dogs two of whom she adopted and who she lovingly refers to as “mommy babies.” Many of her friends thought she would have been a Veterinarian but instead she studied Chemistry. She still continues to help in many ways when it comes to Animals. Her love of one of her dogs prompted her to write this book. FeeFee was a family member whose personality left a lasting impression on the household. She wishes that all animals have the love that they gave to FeeFee.