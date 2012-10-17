You Got Me Feeling Like a Winner Sings Hip Hop Artist Erica Diamonds on "Lil Twist" Mixtape

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- “Christian music stands for the exact opposite of everything else that's featured on this mixtape”, says a producer. When listening to the mix, it feels like Diamonds is a single point of light and a ray of hope in sea of darkness filled with negative music and despair. Her song “Like a Winner”, while trance like with its melodic hip-hop rhythms, nevertheless provides uplift and sufficient motivation to worship with dance. “You got me feeling like a winner”, she sings, and the point is, listeners are respected, and not denigrated with negativity and anger like so much mainstream hip hop music commonly focuses upon.



“I want people to feel renewed and refreshed,” says Erica, lyricist, musician, and producer. “My goal through each song and performance is to bring a positive message, while keeping‘ it real. Life can be overwhelming, but anyone can escape that through music. Music is an escape for so many people, and I’d like to give them somewhere positive and real to escape to.”



Today, Erica Diamonds as a solo artist is destined to take the Gospel R&B industry by storm. Her cutting edge lyrics dare to challenge topics that some in the Christian community would rather avoid. “ I can’t put myself in a box. I refuse. This generation needs something real, not sugar coated or watered down. And my music is real” Erica says.



Erica's placement on the mixtape may seem to some controversial and out of place, but honestly, she is the big draw and the reason a music lover will want to make the compilation download. Diamonds is branching out into what was once uncharted territory for many Christian artists. Hopefully, there is a chance that it can be done without compromising ethics and morals as a Christian, such as hip hop artist Lecrae was able to do. According to hip-hop magazine “The Juice”, “Lecrae is a Christian by faith, but an emcee by trade. The Houston-native has received critical acclaim throughout the years with his music that's a reflection of his life and relationships.” Although he has recently made headlines for his work with many notable secular artists and producers, his message has remained Christ centered. He had great success with his Christian Albums, No. 1 "Rehab" series, and has gone on to release a total of six albums.



With this in mind, the goal of Christian music is not to simply have the choir sing to the church members, but to be a missionary force out into the world of the unbelievers. It is a very common practice for missionaries to work amongst the addicts, sex workers, homeless and other down trodden people, and perhaps the best place for a Christian artist to have their music played is to be included with the music infidels. Artists such as Diamonds and Lecrae are proving that this can be done. After all, love and especially true love can conquer everything over the long run, so why not bring rays of hope to a much larger audience, as well as inspire them to dance.



For more information on Erica Diamonds, visit her website at http://www.ericadiamonds.com where you'll find an informative blog and much more. Also, visit and "like" her page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ericadiamondsmusic



For more information on the mixtape, please click here now:

http://www.mixtapewall.com/2012/10/coast-2-coast-mixtape-vol-211-hosted-by-lil-twist/