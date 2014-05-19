YOU LOVE HER COZ SHE'S DEAD Is Very Much Alive on Upcoming Featured Single with WiFi PR Group

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- London electronic artist Jay Dead, also known as YOU LOVE HER COZ SHE’S DEAD, has spent six years developing a career that’s earned him concert and festival slots alongside big name artists, media placements and awards, among other accolades. He taps into a well of creativity to develop music—and most recently, even a clothing line—and his songs have been selected for several compilations, including WiFi PR Group’s upcoming Indie Anthems Vol. 5.



Jay draws inspiration from a wide range of influences, from rock ‘n’ roll bands like Ian Dury & The Blockheads to other artists more closely aligned with his genre of choice, such as Aphex Twin and Daft Punk—and much more in between. As a result, his sound is most often compared to that of Daft Punk as well as Crystal Castles and sometimes even Flux Pavilion and Flume. He creates his music—and band name—inspired by the fact that people can often become more famous for their work in their death rather than their life.



Jay feels that his greatest musical accomplishment has been to have his first “proper” single become one of the notable songs of 2009 without a press campaign or official video. He received a review—“Lots of energy”—from M.I.A. after she playlisted one of his tracks on her iTunes playlist. His first ever release was alongside such big names as Chemical Brothers, Hot Chip and Fischerspooner on Kitsune, a record company he works with. In acknowledgement of his creations and talent, he won an Indy Award for Best UK Electronica Act 2008. When he’s not playing music, he is also currently working on a clothing line.



In addition, YOU LOVE HER COZ SHE’S DEAD has opened for and played alongside a huge number of national and international artists. These include, but are not limited to, Uffie, Sleigh Bells, Flux Pavilion, Mr. Oizo, Steve Aoki, Crystal Castles, A-Trak, Porter Robinson, Dirtyphonics, Borgore and more.



He has also had the opportunity to have his music featured in various media projects, such as the third series of the hit show Skins and the HBO series Girls, for which two tracks from his debut album were used. He’s enjoyed other placements on many TV channels across the world, including Sky Sports and BBC channels.



One of his latest achievements is the inclusion of one of his tracks on WiFi PR Group’s recently released compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5, a collection of international independent talent who WiFi PR hopes to put on the radar of music lovers and industry movers and shakers the world over. Recently released at Coachella earlier this month, the digital mixtape was handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more download copies are now available on the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website.



Fans can find his music on iTunes, Beatport, Juno, Believe Digital, HMV Online (Japan) and Maison Kitsune Shop. You can also stream his music on Spotify.



The videos on his YouTube channel differ from the one-man project that he is currently focusing on, but music fans can check out the video for “Superheroes” to get a taste of his new direction.



About YOU LOVE HER COZ SHE’S DEAD Music



Wizards' on Gildas & Masaya "Paris" Compilation (Kitsuné May 2008)



'Superheroes' on Kitsune Maison 6 Compilation (Kitsuné Oct' 2008)



In Flagranti 'Business Acumen' YLHCSD Remix (Kitsuné Aug' 2008)



'Inner City Angst' Debut EP (Kitsuné Nov' 2008)



'Scion Pioneer' Compilation (Kitsuné 2009)



'Superheroes' TV Performance (SKINS May 2009-present 4OD/E4/Channel4)



'Me Versus You' 7" Vinyl 500 copies (Glasstone, 2009)



'Young Tender Hearts Beat Fast' 7" Vinyl 500 copies (Glasstone, 2009)



New World Disorder #10 'Dust & Bones' DVD (NWD FILMS)



Kitsune Remixes Album #2 (Kitsuné Oct 2009)



Street Parade Official Future Compilation 2009 (EMI Music, Switzerland)



'Paraffin' on Buffet Libre Amnesty International PEACE Project (Jan 2010)



Glass Diamond 'Chase After Myself' YLHCSD Remix (Glasstone, May 2010)



Tex Taiwan 'Labyrinth' YLHCSD Remix (Glasstone Jun 2010)



'Sunday Best' Single (Glasstone, Nov 2010)



Draw Me Stories 'Oars' YLHCSD Remix (Glasstone, May 2011)



Tying Tiffany 'Lost Way' YLHCSD Remix (Trisol May 2011)



'Sunday Best – The Remixes' Album, Various Artists (Glasstone, Jul 2011)



Self-titled Debut Album (Glasstone, August 2011)



Punx Soundcheck 'Shattered Room' YLHCSD Remix (Hottwerk, Oct2011)



'Runaway Train' (Arcade Pony, Apr 2012)



Self-titled Debut Album Ltd. Japanese Edition (Flake Records, 20th June 2012)



Official Haezer Remix (Birth Records, 26th November 2012)



'I Just Want You To Know' Collaboration with SLDGHMR (Always Never Records 14th May 2013)



'Be Brave' (Free download September 2013)



Website: http://youlovehercozshesdead.com/

MTV Artist Profile: http://www.mtv.com/artists/you-love-her-coz-shes-dead/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/youlovehercozshesdead

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ylhcsd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ylhcsd

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/youlovehercozshesdead



Media Contact:

Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.