You Shop Italy Helps Solve International Shipping Issues

Lugano, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Consumers that wish to purchase items from international stores have often found themselves facing a serious problem. Many international retailers do not have the ability to handle currency exchanges, and even if they do, the cost of shipping items overseas made the entire experience too expensive for most people. Consumers may find the answer to their problems with You Shop Italy (youshopitaly.com/en/), where they have found a creative solution to many of these problems.



Customers who were disappointed in their international online shopping experience banded together to form http://www.youshopitaly.com/en/ . The reasoning behind the site is that international shopping was too much of a hassle. The sites were not always in a readable language, and not every site was designed to handle overseas orders. The leadership of youshopitaly.com/en/ saw a gap in the market and rushed to fill it.



Customers can go to http://www.youshopitaly.com/en/ to register for the free service. After installing a browser add-on, customers can shop from any of the Italian retailers that they wish to buy from. The staff at youshopitaly.com/en/ handles the purchase for the customer, collects the money from the customer and has the item sent to an Italian storage location. This allows customers to buy several items from different retailers and have all of the items shipped in one bulk purchase, so they do not have to pay the high international shipping costs on multiple boxes. This can save the customer hundreds of dollars on international freight and make the cost of getting Italian clothing much more affordable than customers might have otherwise believed.



At youshopitaly.com/en/ customers get the very best of Italy’s fashion houses, without the cost of traveling to Italy or the hassle of trying to buy things from traditional international retailers. The approach at youshopitaly.com/en/ is revolutionary and will make companies rethink they way that they handle international sales.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.youshopitaly.com/en/ and fill out the form on the “Contact Us” Page for a rapid response.