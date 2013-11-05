You Were Created to Rule: Compelling Book Helps Believers & Unbelievers Harness God's True Power

Coral Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- While millions live under the power of God’s word, many still remain unsure of their true identity or purpose. To help them and even non-believers fulfil life’s mission, Minister Fabian D. Keen is delighted to announce a ground-breaking new book.



‘You Were Created to Rule’ uses scripture and the author’s own inspiration to explain the origin of man and his vocation within God’s plan of creation and redemption. The result is a life-changing read that will firm anyone’s spiritual and religious grounding.



Synopsis:



“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth” (Genesis 1:1, KJV). After God created everything and saw that it was pleasing to him, he wanted a human being to rule, so he created man in his own likeness and image. And God said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness; and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.” (Genesis 1:26–28, KJV) When God made man in his image and likeness, his preconceived idea was good. There was nothing evil in the mind of God. One of my favorite scriptures is Jeremiah 29:11 because God has good thoughts toward his created being from the very beginning of time.



For I know the thoughts that I think towards you,” saith the Lord, “thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” (Jeremiah 29:11, KJV) He wants mankind to know exactly how he wants them to rule, so he gives us a peak preview of what was in his mind. And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul. (Genesis 2:7, KJV) God also wanted mankind to have dominion over his creation, so he created Adam and then breathed the breath of life in him. He then gave him authority to rule over his beautiful creation. Adam had every privilege known unto man as long as he submitted to God’s authority. With that authority, though, Adam was given specific instructions, which he could not violate. In other words, he could not cross certain boundaries.



We, too, as children of God, have boundaries. How do we know? The Word of God is our manual to life. God cares about us too much to leave us without instructions. And the Lord God commanded the man saying, “Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat: But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it; for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die.” (Genesis 2:16, 17, KJV) Although God is the supreme being and ruler of the universe, he chooses to share a part of his authority with us. Remember, from the beginning of time, we were created to rule.



As the author explains, his work will enlighten anyone and enrich their experience on earth.



“While it’s a Christian book, my words are applicable to non-believers and even those who pro-actively shun faith. I know that God’s power will win them over and improve their lives in ways they never before thought imaginable,” says Keen.



Praise has flooded in for the book. Dr Myles Munroe of the Bahamas was quick to offer the book’s foreword. Within it, he commented, “This erudite, eloquent, and immensely thought-provoking work, You were Created to Rule, gets to the heart of the deepest passions and aspirations of the human heart; the desire and passion to Rule. This is indispensable reading for anyone who wants to live life above the norm. This is a profound authoritative work which spans the wisdom of the ages and yet breaks new ground in its approach and will possibly become a classic in this and the next generation.”



‘You Were Created to Rule’, published by Xlibris, is available now: http://www.amazon.com/Were-Created-Rule-Fabian-Keen/dp/1441538801/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1383231307&sr=1-1&keywords=FABIAN+D+KEEN.



About Fabian Keen

Fabian Keen is a minister of Pentecostal Assemblies of Jesus (PAOJ) under the leadership of Dr. Roystan Tracey (bishop of PAOJ). He is also the vice president of Doing His Will Book Club (DHWBC), a Christian book club, started by his wife, which interviews ministers, authors, and Christian leaders. They host book meetings bimonthly. Fabian has a passion for missions and is a leader of Pentecostal assemblies’ prayer services. He also is a board member for Gideon’s Army, a men’s fellowship, which trains men to be leaders. With a call to minister on topics such as “Faith,” “The Holy Spirit,” “Angels,” “The Authority of Saints,” and one of his favorite topics, “Love.” His greatest joy comes when an altar call is given. Minister Keen currently resides with his wife, Dorrette, and son, Elijah, in Coral Springs, Florida, and is mantled to serve the body of Christ.