YouAwesome.com Announces the Launch of Its Unique Gift a Website Concept

Hamilton, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- YouAwesome.com announces the launch of its unique concept which allows people to gift a personalized website to their loved ones. The personalized website can express their love, feelings and thoughts in a cool and memorable way.



The process of creating a personalized webpage has been simplified and users can create it in just a few minutes. All the tools to create a website are provided, complete with instructions.



“Social media is just about me, me & me. We have forgotten how to make someone else feel special,” said Rajiv Agarwal, the founder of YouAwesome.com. “Currently there is no platform on the internet wherein you can dedicate or gift a personalized website. We have created a very easy to use interface which can help you gift a cool page to your loved ones. You don’t have to worry about domain names, hosting, coding or designing. We have taken care of everything”



Users can express their love, say thanks, honor their parents or appreciate their friends with ready to use templates. The website features 8 vibrant themes, with another 16 in pipeline. The user can enter personalized photos, thoughts and messages. An easy to use media sections allows the user to share pictures, audio and video. There is also an option of choosing from 6 prerecorded audio messages.



Personalization is not where it ends. People can send cool virtual gifts to friends and loved ones, including flowers and cakes. For each gift, a personalized message can be written. There are 20 unique gifts to choose from. The plans and pricing are flexible and economical, starting from as low as $9.99. Users can choose to keep the webpage for one month, one year or lifetime. A free trial is also available, which includes all the great features.



To learn more about this unique concept and create a special place on the web, visit- www.youawesome.com



About YouAwesome

YouAweome is a concept website developed by RM Groovemodule limited. The personalized webpages can be gifted on a variety of occasions like Valentine’s Day, Father’s day, Mother’s day, weddings, birthdays etc. Users can find simple instructions and a step-by-step guide to help them with the website creation.



For more info, please visit our website- www.youawesome.com



Rajiv Agarwal

Director, YouAwesome

+64211716726

Email: support@youawesome.com