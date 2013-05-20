Young Adult Fiction Explores Abuse and Neglect

Moses Lake, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Tennagers everywhere are saying that THE BREAKAWAY is one of the hottest books to read. The novel is about a teenage girl, Naomi Jensen, who is kidnapped by some unlikely criminals. During her captivity, Naomi faces memories about her abusive boyfriend. She struggles with her constant feeling of being neglected by her parents. Most of all she struggles with the effects of Stockholm Syndrome.



High schools teachers, church and civic leaders, and parents may have regular discussions about drugs and alcohol, but what about abuse and neglect? Naomi’s story revolves around these themes, but manages to keep a lighter tone instead of going too dark. Teens everywhere are relating to Naomi, despite her peculiar situation, as she struggles to figure out how much her own decisions affect how others treat her. Sometimes the hardest thing of all is to break out of the victim role and learn to take control of your own life—even if it seems impossible.



S. R. Johannes, author of Untraceable summed it up nicely when she said, “THE BREAKAWAY is a suspenseful novel layered with psychological tension. Argyle gave us a peek at the internal struggles of a kidnap victim and keeps us questioning one thing—is Naomi a victim of Stockholm Syndrome, or is she being smart and waiting for her one and only chance to escape?



Naomi’s journey begins in THE BREAKAWAY, but it doesn’t stop there. Her journey continues in PIECES where it picks up 2-years after the end of THE BREAKAWAY.



The second novel evolves as Naomi learns how to break out of the chains of Stockholm Syndrome, resolver her past issues regarding the neglect and abuse she received from per parents and boyfriend, and sort through her confusion to determine where love and freedom truly lie.



Zoe Winters, author of Dark Mercy said, “Pieces will take you on an intense, emotional ride … truly the mark of a great piece of fiction.”



Michelle D. Argyle lives and writes in Utah, surrounded by the Rocky Mountains. Michelle is the author of four novels; MONARCH, THE BREAKAWAY, PIECES, and BONDED. She loves the seasons, but late summer and early fall are her favorites. She adores chocolate, sushi, and lots of ethnic food, and loves to read and write books in whatever time she can grab between her sword-wielding husband and energetic daughter. She believes a simple life is the best life. You can find Michelle at her web site www.michelledargyle.com.



