Young Adult Novel Helps Teens Deal with Grief, Learn Natural Healing, and Family Ancestry

Moses Lake, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Nichole Giles came up with the idea for her latest young adult novel DESCENDANT while attending an energy workshop run by a Reiki Master. “She invited me to participate,” said Giles, “and while there, energy and ideas flowed into me at an alarming rate.” Giles explained that at the same time she participated in the class, she was deeply involved in writing another novel, one that had a deep family tie for her. The timing caused her ideas to meld with another character who had been speaking to her for months, bringing main character, Abby Johnson, to life.



Reiki is a Japanese natural healing technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing. It is administered by laying on hands and is based on the idea that an unseen “life force energy" flows through us and is what causes us to be alive. If one's "life force energy" is low, then we are more likely to get sick or feel stress, and if it is high, we are more capable of being happy and healthy.



In DESCENDANT, Abby must learn to harness her gifts of Sight and Healing to help those that are close to her. She must learn that the healing process has a ripple effect not only on her life, but on others as well; when one person is hurt, or ill, the other people in their life are affected as well. Abby learns to harness her gifts not only to promote health, but also to deal with grief and overcome the death of her beloved grandmother.



When asked how Reiki works, a Reiki Master at The International Center for Reiki Training explained, “Reiki heals by flowing through the affected parts of the energy field and charging them with positive energy. Reiki raises the vibratory level of the energy field in and around the physical body where the negative thoughts and feelings are attached. This causes the negative energy to break apart and fall away. In so doing, Reiki clears, straightens and heals the energy pathways, thus allowing the life force to flow in a healthy and natural way.”



DESCENDANT tells the story of seventeen-year-old Abby, who uses elements of Reiki healing throughout the novel. Abby’s remarkable talents of Healing and Sight, otherwise known as Gifts, are magnified by the use of healing crystals and essential oils. Abby’s gifts have kept her family constantly on the run from place to place in order to stay a step ahead of the darkness that hunts her. Plagued with visions of past lives mixed with frightening glimpses of her future, Abby meets Kye, a mysterious boy who seems so achingly familiar that Abby is drawn to him like he is a missing piece of her own soul. When the darkness catches up, Abby flees again, this time with Kye at her side, and more than just her life at stake.



Fans of Beautiful Creatures, The Eternal Ones, and the T.V. series Heroes will love DESCENDANT.



DESCENDANT is available in print or ebook from your local bookstore or any online retailer such as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iTunes, Kobobooks, and Rhemalda Publishing.



About the Author

Nichole Giles was born in Nevada, and moved with her parents to a number of cities in and around the Midwest. Writing is her passion, but she also loves to spend time with her husband and four children, travel to tropical and exotic destinations, drive in the rain with the convertible top down, and play music at full volume so she can sing along.



To learn more about Nichole Giles’s books or other events or presentations, visit her blog at www.nicholegiles.blogspot.com, become a fan on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter @NicholeGiles.



