Young Author, Lexee Crystal Releases New Comic Book Series to Raise Awareness of Domestic Abuse

Saint Paul, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- 18-year- old, Highly-Acclaimed African-American, Author Lexee Crystal is releasing the third and final volume in her original comic book series Samarakan. Born and raised in suburban Eagan Minnesota, Lexee Crystal knows all too well, the sting of being prejudged, ignored, labeled and how those behaviors can leave anyone with feelings of low self-esteem, feelings of being invisible, not important, and so on.



Lexee Crystal became fascinated with India and its culture while studying in school, “this is not supposed to happen, I’m African American, and I should only be interested in things that pertain to my culture.” hence the hesitation to follow her heart. Thank God she did… three Samarakan books later.



A recent article from CNN on “How it feels to be a woman in India” dated February 4, 2013, confirmed Lexee’s passion to write and illustrate Samarakan. The article detailed the life of New Delhi based writer Shreyasi Singh and her struggles living in India even as an educated and privileged woman, still Singh writes “We are the world’s largest democracy, yet tens of millions of us are treated like second class citizens.” Singh also writes “tens and thousands of women across the country don’t have to leave their home to feel unsafe, be mistreated, or feel disempowered.”



About Lexee Crystal

Lexee wrote this series to help empower not just women, but men, boys, and girls alike who struggle with self-esteem, and abuse of any kind. Through her Samakaran series readers can identify with the fear, heartache, and more importantly see themselves no longer as a victim but a victor. Lexee is also the host of the Minnesota Teen Book Tour, where she goes to schools to promote her book. Her books have received astounding praise and testimonies from readers. Her books have also been featured on several media outlets.



Lexee will graduate high school in June 2013. You can check out Lexee Crystal’s three volume series Samarakan at Amazon.com and all the other things she’s doing at her Official website: http://www.lexeecrystal.com/ and her Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LexeeCrystal



