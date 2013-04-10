Young Entrepreneur, Joe Player, Is on a Mission to Show His Balls off to Richard Branson

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Joe Player, an inspiring, young entrepreneur, has just launched a fundraiser called Light for Cause on the popular crowd funding platform, Indiegogo. The fundraiser gives people the opportunity to pre-order a fun and funky product named The Original Groovy Light (TM), which is an amazingly cool looking puzzle lamp that people can easily assemble themselves. The money that is raised through the fundraiser will go towards Richard Branson’s Virgin Unite Foundation.



Joe was inspired to create the Light for Cause fundraiser after reading Branson’s book “Screw Business as Usual,” which focuses on the concept of using business as a way to promote positive changes in the world. Joe, who had just discovered The Original Groovy Light, realized that he could put the theme of the book to use in his own life. He decided to combine the ideas of raising money for the Virgin Unite Foundation as well as selling his new product, and started work on the fundraising project.



Joe Player also has a second and very personal reason for wanting to raise money through the Indiegogo crowd funding platform. He was recently invited to join Branson at a week-long business-oriented retreat on Necker Island with a dozen other highly successful entrepreneurs, Other guests include Marketing Expert, Joe Polish, Actress, Patricia Arquette, and Author and Internet Entrepreneur Yanik Silver. By attending, Joe hopes to receive an endorsement from Branson for his new Light for Cause business concept. In order to attend the networking and business session, Joe needs to donate $40,000 to Branson’s Virgin Unite Foundation. After this amount is raised, Joe intends to continue to raise money through Light for Cause, because—like Branson—he truly believes that companies should do all they can to make a difference in the world.



“So, for every Groovy Light sold online, I will donate $5 to the Virgin Unite Foundation,” Joe wrote in an article on the Indiegogo website.



“The really cool thing about The Virgin Unite Foundation is there is no overhead, all operating cost are covered by Richard Branson and the Virgin Group, so 100% of the money raised goes straight to the charities the Foundation supports.”



People who are interested in learning more about Joe, his Light for Cause fundraiser and the Groovy Lights are welcome to visit the Indiegogo website at any time; there, they can read about Joe’s project and see pictures of the unique and cool-looking puzzle lamp that comes in nine great colors. Those who wish to receive a free Groovy Light may do so right through the site; for example, a donation of $26 to $50 will get people a Groovy Light kit, and an uplifting “You’re Awesome” sticker. Other attractive incentives to donate include Tower Paddle Boards (as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank), VIP Trips for 2 to Tulum, Mexico and Corporate Sponsorship Packages.



About Joe Player

Joe is a serial entrepreneur and opportunity seeker who by the age of 22 had two successful pre-internet start-ups. Then in 1995, a search result from his very first web encounter sparked an idea that would change his life forever. Influenced by Tim Ferriss’s 4-Hour Workweek book, Joe now offers business automation consultation services and remotely manages multiple e-commerce websites from the small beach town of Playa Del Carmen, Mexico where he currently lives. Current projects include the branding, marketing and distribution of The Original Groovy Light (TM) product, a business idea that originated from Richard Branson’s “Screw Business as Usual” and “Business as a Force for Good” business model. In 2011, Joe was invited to lecture students at the University of Ottawa and most recently was a guest on Jason Hartman’s Speaking of Wealth Show. Some of Joe’s hobbies include socializing, scuba diving, snowboarding, kite-boarding and flying ultralight aircrafts. For more information, please visit http://igg.me/at/light-for-cause