Young Entrepreneur Puts Singapore on World Map for Positivity Movement Through Facebook

Ms Catherina Chia, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- When he almost went bankrupt 2 years ago, as a result of the US debt-ceiling crisis, Mr Yee Shun Jian was faced with two choices: 1) Focus on his own pain and sink or 2) Focus on helping others and soar.



Mr Yee chose the latter option and on 14 September 2011, he started a positivity movement on Facebook called 101 Powerful Affirmations with the mission of "touching lives and bringing more love, hope and joy to the world".



Today, this fast-growing Facebook community is celebrating its 100,000 fans milestone and boasts a total global reach of between 828,256 and 3 million Facebook users weekly.



"I actually started the 101 Powerful Affirmations Facebook community after losing almost my entire life savings of over S$100,000 in the 2011 US stock market crash," said the National University of Singapore computing graduate.



"While surfing Facebook to distract myself from the pain of my losses, I realized that the majority of the updates in my newsfeed were complaints or rants and that made me feel even worse so I decided to do something about it," he added.



Mr Yee, 32, who lives with his parents and sister in a four-room HDB flat, followed his heart and founded the 101 Powerful Affirmations Facebook Page from his bedroom to "flood Facebook with positivity" and neutralize all the negativity he was seeing in his Facebook newsfeed.



He started by sharing motivational and inspirational affirmations on the Facebook community from an eBook, by the same name, that he wrote and was giving away for free.



The affirmations were very well-received and the Chief Happiness Officer’s Facebook fan base and email subscriber base started growing rapidly.



“I started this movement without expecting anything in return. I just wanted to do my part to make the world a better place by injecting more positivity into everyone’s lives. But as a result of doing that, I’ve been greatly rewarded,” he revealed.



Last year, Mr Yee netted a total of S$166,123.79 through sharing personal development resources with and recommendations to his Facebook fans and email subscribers.



“Whenever I find any useful eBook or self-help program that I know will help my followers and make a positive difference to their lives, I will tell them about it and if they choose to buy the eBook or program off my recommendation, I will get a commission,” he explained.



“But there’s no obligation for anyone to buy anything to get value out of my work,” he went on. “In fact, anyone can join my Facebook community, sign up for my email newsletter and download my 101 Powerful Affirmations eBook for free”.



According to Mr Yee, what drives him most about what he does are the testimonials he receives from his subscribers every day, telling him how his Facebook community and eBook are making a positive impact in their lives.



Claudia Gallo, one of his followers from New York City, wrote to him last December, saying “I read the 101 (powerful) affirmations in front of my mirror and it is helping me a lot. I had breast cancer 3 years ago, so I was going to an oncologist every month and 2 weeks after I said these affirmations he told me that I don't have to see him anymore.”



My Yee’s next big dream is for his Facebook community to hit 1 million fans within the next 5 years so that he can spread the message of love, hope and joy to even more people around the world. He recently started running seminars and workshops to help people uncover their passions and make an income doing what they love, like him.



He said: “I don’t see what I do as a job. It’s a passion. And even if I don’t make any money out of it, I will still continue doing it. I believe everyone should boldly follow their passions and chase after their dreams. Do what makes you happy. Life is too short to be stuck in a job you hate”.



About Mr Yee Shun Jian

Mr Yee Shun Jian is the Founder and Chief Happiness Officer of the 101 Powerful Affirmations Facebook community. His passion lies in helping people to break free of jobs they hate, so they can follow their dreams and escape from the rat race, like him.



About the 101 Powerful Affirmations Facebook Community

101 Powerful Affirmations ( http://facebook.com/101PowerfulAffirmations ) is a Facebook community founded by Mr Yee Shun Jian on 14 September 2011. The mission behind 101 Powerful Affirmations is to touch lives and bring more love, hope and joy to the world. On 23 July 2013, the 101 Powerful Affirmations Facebook community surpassed 100,000 fans.



Mr Yee wrote an eBook by the same name which has been downloaded over 100,000 times worldwide. The eBook is available for free at http://101PowerfulAffirmations.com



