Young Entrepreneur Shines: At 24, Evelyn Fox Has Carved out a Niche in High-End Fashion with Crystal Heels

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- At 24, many young women are just starting to figure out where they're going in life. But 24-year-old Evelyn Fox has never been one to follow the crowd. Instead, the trendsetter is helming her own successful high-end fashion company, Crystal Heels™-- and it all started with a pair of Louboutins, a couple thousand Swarovski crystals, and a heady mix of creativity and passion.



Fox has spent exactly half her life in the fashion world. She began modeling at 12 and spent the next decade on covers of magazines as well as doing commercials for major brands. Along the way, Fox developed her own style sense and a taste for high-end fashion. But it was her discovery that no one was making the shoes she wanted to wear that pushed Fox to create the first pair of Crystal Heels.



"As so many businesses are, Crystal Heels was born of necessity. I couldn't find exactly the right pair of shoes, so I crafted the shoes I envisioned," Fox explained. "The end result was a pair of my favorite Louboutins hand-strassed with thousands of Swarovski crystals. Women would stop me on the street to ask where I got the shoes, and I realized there was an untapped market for custom, high-end shoes."



Fox used her entrepreneurial spirit and her degree in Internet marketing to start Crystal Heels. Since the brand officially launched in 2011, Crystal Heels have been in demand by celebrities, stylists, and discerning fashionistas: Sharon Osbourne and Camille Grammer are among Crystal Heels' fans, and when StyleHaus opens at The Grove in Los Angeles early next month, tourists and locals alike will have the opportunity to shop for their own Crystal Heels.



Of course, shopping for Crystal Shoes is an experience in and of itself. Fox's team painstakingly crafts each pair of shoes by hand in the United States, working from Fox's original designs as well as filling custom orders. As a result, Crystal Heels are all limited editions and come with certificates of authenticity, and many are one-of-a-kind designs. But they have one thing in common: Every pair of Crystal Heels starts with a high-end brand, including Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Dolce & Gabbana, Badgley Mischka, Casadei, YSL and many other sought-after labels.



"Crystal Heels are fun and eye-catching, but I insist on the utmost quality," Fox stated. "I won't create a pair of Crystal Heels on a pair of shoes I wouldn't wear myself. We work exclusively with the world's most celebrated labels to ensure our customers' expectations are exceeded every time."



At its core, Crystal Heels is a reflection of Fox: bright, beautiful, fashion-forward. This rising star is sparkling all the way to the top.



