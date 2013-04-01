Young Hollywood Daniel Bostic: "KUDOS MILA 2.0"

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Charleston’s rising star, Daniel Bostic compliments the recent launch of “MILA 2.0”, Debra Driza's bold debut “in an action-filled, Bourne Identity–style trilogy.”



"One part teen love story and two parts super-spy thriller, MILA 2.0 raises plenty of questions of humanity, warfare, and artificial intelligence, but it's the James Bond-esque suspense and formidable heroine that kept me enthralled to the last page,” this is how the book was reviewed by Marissa Meyer, New York Times Bestselling author of “CINDER”.



Daniel Bostic has a personal connection with the “MILA 2.0” project, as he was starred in the book trailer as Hunter. Hunter is a hot boy who recently moves to town and who turns Mila’s world upside down. Though unspoken, it is clear that Kaylee, Mila’s friend, also has feelings for Hunter, who is clearly in love with Mila. The adventure begins when both girls give Hunter a ride after school. Due to Kaylee’s reckless driving, Mila is thrown out of the car and injures her arm. From this moment on, artificial intelligence, military intrigue and secret societies intervene and transform the book in an action-packed thriller.



Daniel enjoyed being a part of this project, where he worked alongside a beautiful and professional film crew and considered it as yet another stepping stone in his acting career.



“The shoot was awesome; the film crew was a lot of fun to work with. The funny thing is it had been raining and the ground was wet where I was sitting during the kissing scene so I kept squirming”, says Daniel also providing a ‘behind-the-scene’ moment for his fans.



Daniel’s character posing as the “hot boy in town” is not surprising for Daniel’s army of ‘Bostiholics’ fans who admire Daniel for his charismatic and positive attitude, good looks and amazing blue eyes.



"I really enjoyed working with Run and Gun films on this project! We worked hard and it was great to see the trailer go national on such a prestigious platform as Entertainment Weekly. I hope the trailer inspires people to buy the book", says Daniel in a complimentary effort to instill the pleasure of reading in his worldwide fans.



About Daniel Bostic

A successful actor, Daniel Bostic has proudly deployed his acting skills in TV Shows such as “Army Wives”, “From Darkness Into Light”, “Gone for the Day”, “Secrets in the Fall”, to name just a few. Aside from his prolific acting portfolio, his charismatic and positive attitude has propelled him on multiple print publications for his modeling activity. You probably saw him on American Eagle’s billboard campaign on Times New Square. Learn more about Daniel on IMDB, visit his website, Like him on Facebook or Follow him on Twitter.



If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Daniel Bostic, please call Raluca Ionita at 0040724756020 or email Raluca at media@danielbostic.com



Media Contact:

Raluca Ionita, PR Manager

media@danielbostic.com

843.300.9482

http://danielbostic.com