Young Hollywood Plays the BADGER GAME

Culver City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Hot off the success of Anchor Bay Films’ recent release of MIMESIS, co-writer Josh Wagner has lent his pen and direction to THE BADGER GAME, a twisted revenge thriller poised to make the festival rounds in 2014. The independent feature centers on a carefree, wealthy philanderer who finds himself kidnapped and blackmailed by a crew of masked assailants. The film is already garnering buzz, both for its fresh-faced ensemble cast, and for the notable crew of established veterans working behind the scenes, including editor Ethan Maniquis (of MACHETE and PLANET TERROR fame) and sound mixer Rick Ash (PULP FICTION, LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE).



“The collection of talent on this film is undeniable,” notes co-director/producer Thomas Zambeck. “I firmly believe that years from now, people will look back and see this as a film like TAPS or SCHOOL TIES - a movie that kicked-off the careers of several big movie stars."



THE BADGER GAME drags the audience through an emotionally testing journey, galvanized by some wicked humor, gripping viewers from the very first minute and testing the limits of their imagination with violence, lust, suspense and unprecedented levels of cynicism. Though its exploitation origins and cult-film pedigree are certainly a plus, Zambeck believes the film’s story will connect with a much broader audience.



"The film is a graphic exploration of infidelity and revenge,” notes Zambeck, “but it’s also, at its core, a story of women trying to find themselves in a chauvinist world. We're confident it will resonate with both genre fans and casual film-goers alike,”



About The Badger Game

The Badger Game is a twisted new thriller, from Josh Wagner (co-writer of MIMESIS) and Thomas Zambeck, of the cult thriller NEVERMORE.



The independent film features a talented youthful cast, including Augie Duke (BAD KIDS GO TO HELL), Patrick Cronen, Jillian Leigh (A BIG LOVE STORY), Sam Boxleitner and Sasha Higgins (DARK FIELDS).



Media Contact:

Email: info@badger-films.com

Web: http://www.thebadgergame.com