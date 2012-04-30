Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- Synopsis: "Young Nam Flour Mills Co Ltd - Company Capsule" contains a company overview, key facts, key employees, products and services, locations and subsidiaries as well as financial ratios.



Summary

"Young Nam Flour Mills Co Ltd - Company Capsule" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Young Nam Flour Mills Co Ltd"



"Young Nam Flour Mills Co Ltd - Company Capsule" reports utilize a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. ReportReserve strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Young Nam Flour Mills Co Ltd" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

- Provides analysis on financial ratios.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons To Buy

- Enhance your understanding of "Young Nam Flour Mills Co Ltd"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company’s financial health.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/young-nam-flour-mills-co-ltd-company-capsule-report-536314