Young New Jersey Athletes Increasingly Taking Advantage of Velocity Sports Performance Programs

Young athletes to pros are increasingly taking advantage of the summer camps NJ expertise of Velocity Sports Performance to increase speed, agility and strength. With more than 60 training centers nationally, Velocity Sports Performance offers training programs for athletes of all ages, genders and skill levels to help achieve tangible results with world-renowned sports performance coaches and state-of-the art equipment and facilities.



In order to maintain or build skills for any sport, athletes of all ages must train in the off season as well as during the playing season. While many young athletes take advantage of summer camps for hockey, football and baseball, the most serious athletes utilize the programs of Velocity Sports Performance to increase speed, agility and strength.



Founded in 1999, Velocity Sports Performance began as the brainchild of internationally-recognized coach Loren Seagrave who developed a program to train student athletes to develop their speed, power, and agility. The five-time, NCAA Track & Field Champion coach's client list includes over 50 Olympic medal winners, first round NFL draft picks, and professionals from virtually every sport. “In creating Velocity Sports Performance, Coach Seagrave wanted to help kids improve their speed, get off the bench, and stay in the game—not just for a season, but for a lifetime,” said a Velocity Sports Performance spokesperson.



The Velocity Sports Performance football camps NJ programs bolstered by certified coaches, and elite curriculum, help football players become faster, stronger, and more explosive. Velocity Sports Performance training is designed to help athletes increase speed, improve blocking and tackling strength, gain balance and agility as well as reduce the likelihood of injury.



Their field hockey camp NJ programs improve overall athleticism in order to shoot harder, reach the ball faster, and accelerate the player’s game. When it comes to agility training NJ hockey player athletes are looking to bolster proper movement techniques that improve their dash to the net. The Velocity Performance Sports program for hockey emphasizes movement and function rather than the development of specific muscle groups. Their expert coaches teach movement techniques and field hockey specific movement patterns to help athletes move better both on and off the ball while reducing the likelihood of injury.



All of the Velocity Sports Performance programs are administered by coaches whose backgrounds include coaching numerous elite and professional athletes, collegiate national champions, and All-Americans. The programs are scientifically designed to improve speed, power, and agility—the three pillars of athleticism. Their centers feature professional equipment from the best vendors in the business. Each of the climate-controlled training facilities offers athletic turf fields that are ideal for perfecting multi-directional movements in an indoor setting; Sprint tracks ideal for linear speed development; and, Olympic-style weightlifting to build explosive power and core strength. For more information, please visit http://www.velocitysp.com/



About Velocity Sports Performance

