Young People to Benefit Thanks to a New Partnership Between Ambition and Fivesquids

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Thousands of young people at youth clubs and community projects around the UK are to benefit from enterprise opportunities thanks to a new partnership between Ambition and fivesquids.



We're excited to be working with the online community website to develop opportunities that boost young people’s confidence and enable them to learn valuable skills for the future.



fivesquids is the UK’s leading micro-jobbing website that lets people have fun while earning money from their skills. Chief Executive Terry Koutsios launched the site in 2011 and in two years has attracted over 25,000 active members trading with each other on a daily basis.



The collaboration will offer the perfect opportunity to increase public awareness for both organisations - we will raise fivesquids’ profile among our membership network, while the fivesquids platform will help raise vital funds to back even more entrepreneurial opportunities for young people.



Terry said: “As someone who has set up their own business and worked hard to make it grow I’m really pleased to be working with Ambition to help inspire young people to have confidence in their own ideas. Both Ambition and fivesquids have bold plans for growth and this partnership is a great fit for both of us.”



Helen Marshall, Chief Executive of Ambition, added: “Working with fivesquids will offer a great opportunity to expand our successful Enterprise Ambition programme. Both organisations believe in the potential of young people and that they have talents they can use to become financially independent. We know fivesquids is a great platform for small businesses and young entrepreneurs and one of Ambition's priorities is to enable young people to improve their employability skills."



Enterprise Ambition, funded through RBS Inspiring Enterprise, has already supported young people from Ambition’s network through the different stages of developing business ideas using innovative technology.



About fivesquids

fivesquids has been driving the micro job marketplace in the UK for the last 2 ½ years; this market is growing at a rapid rate and reflects people’s desire to help themselves using their skills and ideas.