Young People Trying to Become Victoria's Secret Models Encouraged by Controversial Photo Statement

Lancaster, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Victoria’s Secret angel went on air at a recent TED conference making controversial statements about how modeling photographs construction made her look different. It created a storm among aspirants longing to become Victoria’s Secret models. A recent report revealed how actually models make it to the top.



The recently published report at http://www.bobpardue.com/become-victorias-secret-model.htm shows how newcomers and even experienced candidates become a Victoria model or angel.



Outlined steps are not commonly found and contain practical steps on how to reduce learning curve and master body image techniques while becoming the face of a famous brand.



Casual statements made at a TED conference about Cameron Russell looking quite like the next-door girl and then being transformed into the supermodel raised quite a few eyebrows.



The model later clarified what she meant about body image and difficulties new models were unaware of when aspiring to be models. The interview videoed at http://cnn.com/video/?/video/bestoftv/2013/01/09/exp-point-russell-model.cnn turned out to be an eye-opener in many ways.



Leaving it to the professionals is an aspect covered in great detail. Makeovers are done and established in a studio, and models with some experience willingly agree they would rather have professionals be their boss.



Perks like travelling to exotic locations has its own appeal, but looking good all the time must be ensured beyond the genetic lottery syndrome. The supermodel agrees modeling has given her what she always longed for - admission to college.



Virtually no one looks like the supermodel projected within top fashion magazines in real life. The image is what several experts construct to endorse a product or service.



Hard work cannot undo damage done by bad haircuts to a model’s reputation. It is sheer professionalism and imagination induced by the right experts that help them achieve stardom. All top candidates talk of having the right attitude before even venturing into a career like modeling.



A program meant to establish a long-term career for budding models has to be right. Comprehensive education and training often reduces years of struggle. It helps overcome a negative attitude leading to frustration at not making it to the top within the expected time frame.



Bob Pardue, a professional model portfolio photographer and owner of http://www.bobpardue.com, was initially perturbed at the strong statement made, just like others in the field.



The report he published outlines exactly what he recommends to both beginners and experienced candidates aspiring to be part of Victoria’s Secret group of elite supermodels.



Bob Pardue Photography

bob@bobpardue.com

Lancaster, SC

Contact: Bob Pardue

Website: http://www.bobpardue.com