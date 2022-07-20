Young Wooldridge Provides AV Rated Martindale Hubble Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2022 -- With the help of practiced personal injury and accident lawyers, victims of accidents caused by negligence can receive proper compensation for damages and injuries. In Bakersfield, Young Wooldridge, LLP is a renowned full-service law firm committed to providing reliable legal representation to clients. The firm has in its workforce trusted legal professionals and attorneys who work with the same vision to protect the rights of clients and their families.



The history of the law firm begins with founders, Joseph Wooldridge and John Young. Speaking about their legal procedures and different services, Young Wooldridge LLP spokesperson said, "Since 1939, we have been offering our services to the people in Bakersfield, California. In their own time, Bakersfield was still a small town and developing. Over the years, this small town flourished through oil and gas, agriculture, and other sectors. Today, we are recognized as one of the oldest and largest legal institutions in Kern Counties. However, our vision and mission as a firm remain unaffected by the change in time and age. We are dedicated to serving the communities in Bakersfield, and we take pride in being among the trusted firms in the area."



Young Wooldridge, LLP's quality services have earned them multiple awards, including The North of the River Chamber of Commerce 2021-2022 Business Of The Year. The award shows how dedicated they are to providing their clients with legal services that are trusted and unmatched. They believe clients deserve excellent legal representation services, and they ensure to offer them the best outcomes. For example, at the firm, people who have suffered a car accident can be sure to find a competent car accident lawyer in Bakersfield for their case.



The spokesperson added, "In Bakersfield, California, we are among the longstanding firms in the area. We have been around for a long time and before some firms today. Our lawyers are well-informed about Bakersfield's court system, so you can trust us to provide standard legal services. For instance, we understand the serious effects an accident caused by negligence can bring upon an individual. Victims are often consumed with the weight of bills they must pay, especially to get themselves back in full form. With huge medical bills and the disturbing memory of the traumatic experience, some victims begin to feel helpless and lost. In that situation, we ensure our injury and accident lawyers work tirelessly until our clients receive full and fair compensation for their injuries."



Young Wooldridge, LLP provides legal representation for truck, motorcycle, and car accidents, among many other personal injury and accident cases. Individuals searching for a reputable Bakersfield accident attorney

call 661-327-9661 for a free consultation.



About Young Wooldridge, LLP

Young Wooldridge, LLP is a law firm in Bakersfield, California, known for offering legal services for various cases. At the firm, people can also hire the services of a Bakersfield personal injury lawyer.



Contact Information:



Young Wooldridge, LLP

1800 30th St., 4th Floor,

Bakersfield, CA 93301.

Website: https://www.youngwooldridge.com/