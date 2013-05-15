Young Workers at Risk in Retail

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- The retail sector employs a large proportion of young people. Characteristics of the work include low pay, casual, part-time and weekend work, and increasing use of shift working with a high staff turnover. Over a quarter of workers work part-time in this sector, and many of these are young workers, especially students still attending school or university. Because this sector is undergoing a great deal of change, because it is a major employer of young, inexperienced workers, and because staff change rapidly, attention to health and safety is particularly important. Also, risks in the retail sector are not always obvious compared to some other types of work, which can mean that they are not well-controlled.



Many young people work in shops, supermarkets and retail stores. According to The Agency for Safety and Health, working in the retail sector can be hazardous, especially when young and new to the job. Some hazards are specific to the retail sector. Young workers may be at risk from moving vehicles in delivery areas, falling objects, and strains on the body from lifting loads and making repetitive movements.



Retail Handling Solutions (http://www.retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. When retailers stock shelves, the process is time-consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage, and customer inconvenience. Because of the size and weight of pallets, important safety factors have to be considered at all times. Retail workers (and customers) must pay attention to any loose components in the pallet rack system, and take the time to report any damage in the pallet rack frame; such frame damage could cause the pallets to fall. It is especially important to have highly visible warning signs if the pallet rack system is used in retail environments, such as wholesale centers, where the public is present.



