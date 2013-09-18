Younger Manufacturing Leaders Demand Trilogiq USA Holistic Material Handling Automation Services

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- In the current issue of WTG Supply Chain and Manufacturing Blog, Industrial journalist, Thomas R. Cutler writes about the correlation between the age of CEO’s and better customer service, “In 1999 the mean age of the CEO in any industrial sector was 61 years old. By 2007 the age had dropped to only 52 years old. Now in 2013 it has dropped again to age 45 years old. While attrition of many firms accounted for some of this lower-aged executive, there are other reasons that the “old school” and “old boys club” are quickly being replaced. Younger CEOs have a much greater likelihood of holding MBAs and less likely to be engineers by training. These management leaders are versed in lean manufacturing, Six Sigma continuous improvement theory. Another factor impacting the culture of customer service is the slow but steady increase of women as C-level industrial executives; while still in single digits, the percentage of these powerful women has increased from one to six percent in the past seven years.” Companies like Trilogiq USA are taking a holistic view in the automation business as a means to improve automation services and customer satisfaction.



Earlier this year at ProMat 2013, in Chicago, hundreds of vendors extolled the virtues of particular solutions and products, whether focused on ergonomics, efficiencies, or clever designs. Few could describe the prospects’ “big picture” vantage point. Few had taken the mantle of holistic material handling or industrial automation practitioner. At ProMat, Tim Floyd, National Sales Director, for Trilogiq USA, shared his point of view about this topic. The company is holding its 2nd Annual Solution Expo on October 10, 2013. More than a hundred confirmed attendees have registered to see, first-hand, what holistic automation means. This is the beginning of a critical and new trend in automation solutions.



The event in Michigan is the launch of what will be known as holistic automation. It is a date that heralds a new level of customer care in the industrial sector. While still in its infancy, the willingness to listen and act upon the Voice of the Customer is long-overdue. WTG is a leading international media business offering clients a compelling mix of live events, online products, and specialist training courses.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.wtgblog.com/women-and-younger-manufacturing-leaders-demand-holistic-automation-solutions/.



About Trilogiq USA

Trilogiq USA ( http://www.trilogiqusa.com) was founded in 2000 to provide material handling solutions to manufacturing organizations, with an initial focus on the automotive industry. Trilogiq USA was a pioneer in identifying automotive industry manufacturing successes and adapting. Working in all production and manufacturing industry sectors including distribution and warehousing, has made Trilogiq USA the first full-service implementer of best-practice production process improvement solutions. Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



Trilogiq USA is hosting the 2nd Annual Solution Expo and space is limited; immediate reservations can be made at http://info.trilogiqusa.com/register-today-to-attend-trilogiqs-solution-expo--open-house.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430