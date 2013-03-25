YOUR BONDI Media Release - Discover the Magic of Bondi and Surrounds

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- A new online directory focused on events, people and businesses in Sydney’s Eastern beaches and the surrounding areas, http://yourbondi.com.au, will officially launch this week.



Yourbondi.com.au promises to be the go-to online hub for discovering what’s on and things to do around Bondi, Sydney’s hottest lifestyle areas from Darling Point to Bondi Beach and beyond.



Perfect for residents and tourists alike, the directory will feature great local stories, nightlife and fun things to do in and around Bondi as well as information and user reviews about the best accommodation, restaurants, cafes and attractions on offer.



A Community forum section allows locals to discuss and review businesses, events, entertainment and other happenings in the area, or head to the Advice section to ask other yourbondi.com.au users a question.



A great Buzz section is the place to go for up to the minute tweets about what’s happening around Bondi right now.



News and user-generated articles of interest to the Sydney eastern suburbs community will also be available. Businesses will be able to submit their own articles, media releases and infomercials to be displayed on the yourbondi.com.au home page with a large evocative image to grab potential customers’ attention.



To help local businesses take advantage of the 97% of consumers who now go online to research products or services in their local area*, business owners are encouraged to register their details for free on the site to promote their products and services, or take Featured or Sponsored ads for added exposure.



