Your Breakdown Cover Launches with Live Update for Easy Instant Price Comparison

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Technology has made a lot of things in life a lot faster. Chief among these is price comparison, so it’s not surprising there is a premium between comparison sites on offering the fastest service while still assuring ultimate accuracy. Your Breakdown Cover is a brand new site that through its simplicity has managed to circumvent much of the bloating that actually makes price comparison sites more difficult to use when trying to come to a quick decision. The new website compares the most popular providers on the most popular policies with a live update interface so that individuals get the information they need instantly and intuitively.



The interface provided by the website compares AA breakdown cover, RAC breakdown cover, Green Flag and GEM Motoring Assist according to the most pertinent categories used by consumers when searching. It breaks down the level of cover so individuals can select roadside, relay and recover, homestart and onward travel, and the level of coverage between the individual, joint, family and vehicle.



Selecting between the options brings a new quote instantly to display beneath the logo of the respective cover provider, so individuals can compare prices and see who provides the best options for the kind of cover they need.



A spokesperson for Your Breakdown Cover explained, “We created this site in order to cut the fat. Nowadays, price comparison sites are giving pride of place to niche providers who are untested and don’t have the reputation that people look for in breakdown cover providers- new companies simply can’t compete with the coverage and service provided by the big four. The vast majority of customers decide between these four companies anyway, so by providing fast, salient information on the price difference between their varying policies allows users to make the right decision in seconds, not even minutes. We anticipate users will flock to use this service.”



About Your Breakdown Cover

Your Breakdown Cover is a new website launched to provide easy, instant price comparison on every variant of breakdown cover available in the United Kingdom from all of the major competitors. The site offers a simple interface for selecting the cover users want, allowing them to find the best provider quickly and directly. For more information, please visit: http://www.yourbreakdowncover.co.uk/