Your Canvas Printer Announces 40% off Sale for New Customers

Lehi, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- According to statistics published in the NRF Index and Forrester Research, linens and home decor items are the 13th most popular items purchased on the internet today, totaling $26 billion dollars in annual sales or 13% of the market share. Home decorating experts, however, are pointing to a shift in decorating trends in light of the recent recession and consumers' need to save money on non-necessities. They're finding less expensive ways to create art in their homes and still decorate in fashionable ways. One such way experts suggest filling vast blank spaces is with large custom canvas prints.



Jared Flegal, spokesperson for Your Canvas Printer agrees, saying, "This unique way to present photography has long been an option for professional photographers, but now, it's available for amateurs, too. By using a canvas, the eye is drawn to the print for two reasons, the expansive size and the texture. Most people are not used to seeing more than a two dimensional photograph, so when they see the unique canvas pictures, they're captivated by the additional depth."



This type of large photography is growing in popularity in both homes and offices, says Flegal. "You can add pop to a dull hallway by putting your photo on canvas or finish out an area with gallery sets. The thick gallery wrapped edges come wrapped and ready to hang and each print has a protective satin finish coating for enhanced durability and moisture and UV protection. What this means is you can hang your masterpiece in any spot without worrying the sun is going to fade it over the years."



To introduce consumers interested in this rapidly growing form of digital artwork, Your Canvas Sprinter will be offering a special discount for new customers. Flegal confirms, saying, "We are offering a 40% off sale with the coupon code canvas40 at checkout. Transfer pictures to canvas from wedding or bridal shots, family portraits, or baby pictures. Or use striking landscapes, vacation photographs, sunrise or sunset photographs, graphic art, or customized word art to create the look you're going for. Some people simply go to the zoo and create large canvas prints from photos they take there for their children's walls. Anything goes. We print every canvas enlargement like we are printing for our own walls, using high quality products with high resolution modern large format printers and most importantly, we don't print at production speeds."



About Your Canvas Printer

Your Canvas Printer allows for professional quality large canvas prints at affordable prices. With sizes beginning at 10"x 12" and stretching up to 40" x 40", consumers can now proudly display their cherished photos on a custom canvas print. Their primary goal is to provide the best value and service to their customers on professional, high quality canvas prints.