Your Driver's Ed Introduces New Free Exam to Assess Driving Skills Before the Real Test

San Marcos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Driving is one of the first things a teenager can do to assert their freedom and independence, and can experience from the age of 16. As a result many want to pass their test and get on the road as soon as possible, which can work against them, as they gloss over their practice and run straight for the test without being prepared. Your Driver’s Ed is a mentoring and support service for people trying to pass their driving test, and has now published a free test to assess whether learners are ready to take their permit exam.



The test examines those who take it on basic and advanced driving theory, on risk assessment, procedure and vehicle maintenance to assess what areas students need to focus on before taking their test, and what might keep them from passing their practical exam.



The test is just the latest of the many resources Your Driver’s Ed provides to help get students to a passable level before they take their exam, offering remote assistance and mentoring, and offers a drivers license online free demo course for people to sample their services before committing to the program.



A spokesperson for Driver’s Ed explained, “Discover how to get your driver’s license today with Your Driver’s Ed. We provide everything people could need to supplement their practical training with a strong theoretical foundation which will make learning faster and easier and improve everyone’s odds of passing the test. We specialize in helping people get their learners permit, effectively giving people a comprehensive background to driving so that when they hit the road they have all the knowledge to keep themselves and others safe. Our tests help people know when they are ready to get their permit and when they are ready to take the test itself, with resources at every stage to help them get to the next level.”



About Your Driver’s Ed

Your Driver’s Ed is an online driving school program that allows users to get the results they need to master the rules of the road and learn the proper techniques to become a skillful and safe driver. Your Driver’s Ed partners with users to guide them and mentor them through the process, imparting all the knowledge necessary to be a safe driver. For more information, please visit http://www.yourdriversed.com/