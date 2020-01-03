"Your Earthly," a Natural, Organic Skincare Brand, Now on Indiegogo!

Fairfax Station, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2020 -- A premier skincare brand committed to using organic, all-natural ingredients, Your Earthly helps consumers reduce sun damage, wrinkles, aging, and uneven pigmentation by delivering smoother, younger, and more vibrant skin.



Using specially crafted formulas that contain essential components to promote healthy skin and skin complexions, Your Earthly products support large quantities of vitamin C, vitamin E, green tea, bayberry, blueberry, cranberry, raspberry, and sea buckthorn. These healthy, natural components promote pristine skin health, but are gentle, yet powerful enough, for safe and effective everyday use.



Funds raised from this Indiegogo campaign will be used to support development of Your Earthly's first product line. The product line, including a superfruits antioxidant cleanser, toner, moisturizer, and facial serum, will allow consumers to have an organic, all-natural skincare regime for daily use. Each product will be delivered in packaging that is environmentally friendly, and Your Earthly will employ a unique recycling program to reduce its environmental impact.



Expected to be released in early August 2020, Your Earthly will ship its line of skincare products to backers worldwide.



The Indiegogo campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/your-earthly#/

Supporters around the world can back Your Earthly by making generous pledges and contributions via Indiegogo. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $15 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including discount codes and Your Earthly products. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Indiegogo campaign page.



About Your Earthly

Developed by Deja Minor, a college student from Fairfax, Virginia, Your Earthly, a cosmetics brand committed to ethical, honest, and transparent skincare, uses only natural and organic ingredients. Minor brings her love and passion for the environment and healthy skincare to each Your Earthly product.



