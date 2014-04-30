Your Instrument Launches Newly Revamped Website for Better Ease of Use

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Your Instrument (http://YourInstrument.com/) proudly announces the unveiling of their newly revamped website, one designed to improve the functionality of the site. The goal of the new site is to help site visitors find exactly what they want and need, whether it be a keyboard, a violin, a new or used saxophone, sound equipment, or an acoustic or electric guitar.



"Your Instrument (http://yourinstrument.com) contains listings from sellers across the country, making it easy for every visitor to find exactly what they need quickly and easily," Paul Smith, spokesperson for Your Instrument (www.yourInstrument.com), declares.



Many site visitors lack the knowledge or skills to play their instrument of choice, and Your Instrument recognizes this, offering information for anyone looking to learn to play a new instrument, such as the piano or guitar. Furthermore, the site blog provides information on setting up a home recording studio, material on how to go about selecting an instrument, and more.



"Your Instrument wants to be the only place one needs to turn when he or she needs anything music related. Staff members update the site weekly with new information from skilled musicians so visitors need to check back often. What one is looking for this week and cannot find may be available next week as the site continually changes," Smith goes on to say.



Anyone looking to sell an instrument needs to visit the site and check out what is offered. Thanks to a constant amount of targeted traffic that is constantly increasing, sellers discover their listing reaches a broad range of music lovers, ones possibly looking for what the seller has to offer. Your Instrument also continues to increase their outreach into the music community across the Internet.



"Your Instrument listened to site visitors and realized changes needed to be made for better site functioning. The new site offers improved functionality to benefit users, and improved marketing efforts help sellers reach a broader audience. Site visitors also love the blog and the information provided by talented musicians, including powerful guides and tips. Check out the new Your Instrument site today as you are sure to be impressed," Smith promises.



About Your Instrument

Your Instrument strives to connect buyers and sellers of musical instruments and has been doing so since it was established early this year. In addition to helping site visitors connect, the site provides all with information needed to make informed buying decisions along with the material needed to learn how to play and maintain their instrument of choice. Musicians on staff help potential buyers at each stage of the process, and marketing staff members dedicate their days to getting the word out about current offerings to ensure sellers attract a wide range of buyers interested in what is being offered.