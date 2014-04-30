Your Instrument Unveils Company's New Website

Modialloc, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Australia's number one source for new and used musical equipment, Your Instrument, unveiled its new website, designed especially with the purpose of providing Australia's residents with information, knowledge, contacts and most importantly, quality musical instruments. Your Instrument's site, http://yourinstrument.com.au/, invites musicians of every skill level and every genre to gather to buy, sell, share and learn. Leading musical instrument manufacturers, music stores across the nation and also private sellers are welcome to participate. No other musical website gathers such an eclectic grouping of musical offerings.



Company spokesman, Ian Smith has this to say, "Here at Your Instrument, our passion is music. Ours is a site created by musicians for musicians. We are a marketplace for new and used musical instruments, and a place where private collectors and owners can sell alongside professional musicians and commercial enterprise. Its a level playing field, and the common denominator is simply a love of music." Your Instrument sells more than just musical instruments; it is also a clearing house for sound, lighting equipment and disc jockey necessities such as mixers, midi controllers, effect units, drum machines and more. "If it has to do with music," says Smith, "we can set you up. We're Australia's number one go to supplier for all things musical."



The website features multiple ways to search for and list instruments for sale. Users may search using such criteria as price range, manufacturer, location category or keyword. Additionally, potential buyers may visit brick and mortar stores in Canberra ACT, Adelaide SA, Sydney NSW, Hobart TAS, Darwin NT, Melbourne, VIC, Brisbane QLD and Perth WA. Perhaps Your Instrument's greatest treasure, however, is its online blog. Here in-depth articles are featured weekly by people of musical influence. Educational articles about specific musicians, persuasive essays explaining the benefits (at any age) of learning to play a musical instrument, suggestions on how to select a quality used instrument for yourself or for your child and announcements of up and coming musical events make this blog someplace to check regularly for new and updated information of value. Even if you're an old pro, you're still likely to learn something new on Your Instrument's dedicated website.



About Your Instrument AU

Your Instrument was founded in 2013 and quickly became the top selling website in Australia for musical instruments and equipment. Http://www.yourinstrument.com.au provides a secure and nurturing environment to buy and sell instruments as well as to learn and share information, tips and other pertinant communications for the purpose of growing and helping others to grow as a musician.