Your Nice Apartment Is Now Offering Sensational Holiday Cottages to Rent in Dingle, County Kerry, Ireland

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Your Nice Apartment (YNA) is delighted to announce it has launched its holiday rental services in County Kerry, Ireland and will now be offering sensational cottages to rent in the beautiful town of Dingle. From a rented holiday cottage, it will be possible to experience all the stunning beaches and local atmosphere that is has to offer.



Your Nice Apartment have provided a simple way to find and book holidays in Nice and stylish self catering Nice holiday apartments for many years now. They have many high quality Antibes, Cannes and Nice apartments for rent. Their ethos is that quality and style combined with a welcoming and friendly service can be affordable and good value when renting a villa or holiday apartment.



This same ethos has now been used for the rental of their holiday cottages Kerry in Ireland.



“Every one of our properties is chosen for a reason because every one of you requires something different,“ says Simon Walker (owner of YNA Dingle Cottages). “At YNA Dingle Cottages, we don't believe in just leaving the keys for you to pick up and letting you get on with it. Your local manager will meet you at your cottage and show you round, making sure you have everything you need,” He adds.



A local management team is on hand to meet and greet guests, and will explain about the local area, where to visit, the best places to eat, what to see, etc. This will also provide a perfect time for the guests to ask any questions to ensure they get the best out of their stay. For those pet lover guests who absolutely need their dogs with them on holiday, YNA Dingle Cottage will allow well behaved dogs to stay with them too.



The Dingle Peninsula has over 6,000 Years of History and there is no other landscape in western Europe with the density and variety of archaeological monuments as the Dingle Peninsula. This mountainous finger of land which juts into the Atlantic Ocean has supported various tribes and populations for almost 6,000 years. Because of the peninsula's remote location, and lack of specialised agriculture, there is a remarkable preservation of over 2,000 monuments to visit. It is impossible to visit the Dingle Peninsula and not be impressed by its archaeological heritage. When one combines each site's folklore and mythology, which have been passed orally from generation to generation through the Irish language, one can begin to understand how unique and complex is the history of this peninsula.



Prices at any of YNA Dingle Cottages start as low as £40 per night, and for this guests will get a gorgeous little two bed cottage situated right next to the Dingle Golf Links with its lively clubhouse, Ceann Sibéal and two minutes walk from a lovely beach sheltered by Sybil Head. Just like a hotel guests can stay in any of their lovely cottages for any amount of time and arrive on the day of the week that suits them best.



To book, go online with YNA Dingle Cottages at http://ynadinglecottages.com or to speak with a member of their team simply book over the phone by calling +44 (0) 203 397 7903.