Your Own Ebook Business Review: Is Your Own Ebook Business by John Thornhill Worth to Buy or Is It Scam?

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- John Thornhill is an eBay PowerSeller. His eBay ID is planetsms and he’s been making thousands of dollars since he first join eBay in November 2002. In his new information product, entitled Your Own eBook Business, he explains how anybody can become a PowerSeller in as little as 90 days – all people need is a little bit of word and the right information. In fact, John Thornhill guarantees that jis customers will achieve at least the bronze Power-Seller status in 90 days or he’ll give them a full refund.



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By purchasing John Thornhill’s Your Own eBook Business, customers will get all that they need in order to start selling right away and more. People will get all the products that John is currently selling and all the products that he will start selling in the future. He will show people how to set-up all their auctions, he’ll even allow people to copy his listings and simply replace his info with theirs, and give them all the secret tricks and techniques that he’s using to make more money than his competitors. And if there’s anything he forgot to mention, customers will also get a full 24/7 support from John himself.



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John Thornhill strongly suggests that his customers start selling on eBay, but he provides alternative ways to make money as well. Inside Your Own eBook Business package people will also receive a fully functional and fully automated website with hundreds of products they can sell. John Thornhill is constantly updating his own websites and when he updates his, customers can update theirs – for free. So the number of the products in their very own store will be growing all the time. And remember, whatever users sell they keep 100% of the profits.



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Your Own eBook Business from John Thornhill is an instantly accessible digital product and is also known as the ‘Ninety Day PowerSeller’.