Your Tribute Introduces the Digital Memorial Plaque

Burnaby, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Memories in motion: Your Tribute, a leading provider of online memorials and funeral-related resources, today introduces the Digital Memorial Plaque , a permanent memorial tribute that combines traditional commemoration with new-age technology. Friends and family can scan a plaque’s QR Code with a smartphone (or enter URLs directly into a browser) to visit a loved one’s online memorial website … and share, celebrate, remember the departed’s life story.



Your Tribute CEO Jason Ropchan explains the concept of the new plaques in greater detail, “A Digital Memorial Plaque connects traditional methods of memorialization, such as a gravestone or monument, with modern Internet memorial websites. Visitors to the physical memorial can scan the QR Code on the plaque to access the person’s interactive online memorial and share memories. The memorial website will remain online permanently so that future generations who view the Digital Memorial Plaque can learn more about the person.”



Made of bonded, high-quality acrylic and designed to withstand the elements for more than 100 years, memorial plaques can be placed in both public and private settings, and securely attached to a variety of surfaces. Users can place plaques on gravestones, monuments, park benches, trees, or even affix them to objects such as urns.



Included with the purchase of a Digital Memorial Plaque is a permanent Your Tribute memorial website. Memorial websites have a range of interactive features, and provide a place for the departed loved ones to record memories, upload photos and videos, and receive condolences. Sites will remain online forever, and purchasers pay no annual fees.



Digital memorial plaques are available in custom sizes and colors, and upon request, can be inscribed in specified language. All plaques are shipped in gift-box presentation.



Learn more about the Digital Memorial Plaque at the following website: http://www.digitalmemorialplaque.com/



About Your Tribute

Your Tribute was founded in 2002 and is a leading provider of online memorials and funeral-related resources. More than 300,000 users visit Your Tribute every month to celebrate the lives of departed friends and family, and access grief recovery and funeral resources.



Media Contact:

Jason Ropchan, CEO

Your Tribute

press@yourtribute.com

1-877-942-7359