Your Tribute Releases Free Funeral Info App for Android and iOS Phones

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Facing the loss of a loved one is challenging under any circumstance. The new Your Tribute Funeral Info App for Android and iOS phones makes a confusing and painful time easier, by providing answers for funeral and grief questions, anytime, anywhere.



No matter the circumstance, losing a loved one and making decisions on how best to honor their memory is challenging. Your Tribute, a leading provider of online memorial tributes, including free online obituaries and premium memorial websites, announced today the release of its new Funeral Info App for Android and iOS phones. Users can download the free app from: http://www.funeralinfoapp.com.



“When the time comes to plan or attend a funeral, most people have limited experience and knowledge on what to do,” says Jason Ropchan, founder and CEO of Your Tribute. “Other than working with a funeral director, there are very few resources for obtaining funeral information. Your Tribute’s free Funeral Info app provides easy access to funeral-related information 24 hours a day.”



The new app contains a comprehensive collection of more than 300 funeral-related articles on dozens of topics, including funeral eulogy and speech-writing guides; funeral planning and funeral arrangement help; popular songs, poems and verses for funerals; grief and loss support resources; and many others.



Your Tribute launched its funeral resources website in 2012, and according to company reports, the site now receives over 200,000 monthly visitors. The new Funeral Info App provides easy mobile access to the company’s funeral resource articles.



In addition to the new mobile app, Your Tribute’s Funeral Resources website includes a variety of tools to help anyone who has lost a loved one, is thinking about their own end-of-life plan, or would simply like to learn more about funerals and funeral products. Families can also use Your Tribute to create a free online obituary or premium memorial website for a loved one. All online memorials include his or her life story, high-resolution photos and videos, unlimited online condolences, an interactive event planner to organize and distribute funeral service details, and more.



“No matter how you use Your Tribute, it is our goal to provide you with the highest quality online memorial and funeral resources to honor your departed friend or family member,” Ropchan said.



To download the new Your Tribute free Funeral Info App for Android and iOS phones, visit the company website.



