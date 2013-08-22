Your Wedding, Your Way...The Pump Room Shares Three Areas to Save on Wedding Expenses

Clarke Quay, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- It Will Cost You



It is your day. And for the average Singaporean wedding, the day will cost you about $30,000. With all the stress surrounding planning and budgeting for your big day, here are three areas where you can trim your costs significantly while still enjoying the Singapore wedding venue of your dreams.



A Picture Paints a Thousand Words…at a Price!



Photography is an expense that often shocks couples. Common sense and some negotiation can help ensure you stay within budget.



-Find new talent. An up and coming photographer may be more flexible on price as they work to build their portfolio. Just ensure that you like their style before committing.



-Book fewer hours. Realistically, how often will you be viewing seven hours of wedding photos as the years pass? Consider capturing fewer hours around the ceremony and reception for big savings.



-Really need a coffee table book? Wedding albums cost dearly. Why not get your photos on disc or consider an online album instead.



-There’s a registry for that! Yes, some photographers now offer online registries. So, instead of getting another place setting of your china pattern; many of these freelancers, who are quite the shutterbug can defray the cost of your memories of the day by putting their talents to use.



Eat, Drink and Be Merry



A huge portion of a wedding budget, use some of these ideas to keep your catering costs under control.



-Check with your wedding or reception venue to see if they can organize appetizers and drinks rather than a sit-down meal. Schedule your reception at a time when most guests won’t be expecting a full meal. Other ideas that are popping up are luncheon, tea and brunch receptions, all of which can save you money. You may want to choose between western food and traditional food in Singapore as the costs and value might differ.



-Weigh the expense of a full bar, and if it is too pricey, offer wine, beer and just one, special cocktail that’s a personal favorite or complements your wedding colors.



-Rather than a massive wedding cake with an equally massive price tag, consider a smaller cake to cut for photos and supplement with sheet cakes.



A Rose by Any Other Name…



…might cost less! Wedding flowers are costly. Why pay more than necessary for something that will live on only in the wedding photos?



-Go for the greens. Designing with more greens and fewer blooms, can save money. There is a huge array of greenery and vines that is far less costly than blossoms. You can achieve dramatic results from a few well-placed blossoms among a palette of varying textures and shades of greenery.



-Think seasonal. Ask your florist what’s in season and which are the most reasonably priced blossoms available when your wedding is planned.



It’s no fun to start married life overwhelmed by the cost of your nuptials. With some effort and planning you can save a considerable amount of money—maybe for the honeymoon!



Looking for a venue to hold your event, party, ROM or wedding?



If you fancy a place with lots of personality that will excite your guests, then The Pump Room is the right choice! Customisation is available to suit your event needs and we are able to hold from 20-300 guests.



Visit us online at http://www.pumproomasia.com/events.html



The Pump Room

3B River Valley Road

#01-09/10, The Foundry

Clarke Quay

Singapore 179021

Contact us for more details now!

Tel: +65 9633 9146 / +65 9627 4403

Email: paulineg@quaysidedining.com / lydiachua@quaysidedining.com