Youraccidentsolicitors Explain How to Get the Right Help when Making Asbestos Compensation Claims

Crewe, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Asbestos-related sicknesses or accidents are increasing quite recently, prompting some to ponder upon whether or not they should be aware of making asbestos compensation claims. It is important for the public to be aware of the health dangers of asbestos, and that owners of non-domestic buildings are responsible for maintaining the safety of their premises by clearing out any asbestos materials that can affect the health of people occupying the premise.



Asbestos Related Diseases



Sicknesses and diseases related to asbestos can be lethal, especially if not treated immediately. Some known diseases are Asbestosis, Mesothelioma and even Lung Cancer. The diseases do not develop rapidly, but rather accumulates for a period of time. When a person experiences symptoms of any of the above diseases, it is important to immediately consult with an accident solicitor so they can make a claim for asbestos compensation to the one responsible for the illness.



You Can File A Claim For Asbestos Compensation



Your Accident Solicitors is a company that specialises in asbestos compensation claims, having served thousands of clients through successful cases on asbestos compensation claims for years. Their solicitors are well versed in the legal processes of making compensation claims and enlist the assistance of medical experts to help in providing evidence that will increase the chances of success.



Claims that have reasonable chances of success are eligible for no win no fee based claims. Solicitors carefully study the case and work with the victim to provide as much evidence as possible in order to ensure that pursuing the claim will lead to a successful resolution. Once the no win no fee agreement has been established, the client is informed that he is not obliged to pay for any solicitor costs until everything has been recovered.



Once a victim becomes aware that he has an asbestos-related illness, he must make a claim within three years after the date of discovery. Since asbestos related illnesses take time to surface, a trace can be made back to the victim’s employer to show negligence in the safety of the work on the side of the offender.



About Poole Alcock LLP

There are cases today where the person who suffered from an asbestos-related disease has already died before making an asbestos compensation claim. In these cases, Your Accident Solicitors can help the family claim asbestos compensation on behalf of the victim.



Contact:



Poole Alcock LLP

238-246 Edleston Road

Crewe

Cheshire

CW2 7EH

Tel: 0800-731-5833

http://www.youraccidentsolicitors.co.uk/contact