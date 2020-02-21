YourChoice, a Must-Have Kitchen Companion That Reduces Food Waste, Now on Kickstarter!

Milano, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- With 1.3 billion tons of food wasted each year, millions of people around the world lack access to proper food and nutrition. As most of that waste comes from domestic household use, YourChoice is on a mission to rectify this ongoing waste. YourChoice, an innovative new application and kitchen companion, is hoping to create a community of healthy habits and sustainable thinking.



A revolutionary solution to solve and educate people about food waste, YourChoice is simple and easy to use. Brining inspiration right to your kitchen, use YourChoice to help you prepare meals with ingredients you have on-hand. With your smartphone, simply take a picture of the food in your fridge and receive a list of endless recipes and delicious meals you can prepare using what you have readily available.



Additionally, YourChoice will inform you when items are close to their expiration dates, and then provide you with an array of recipes you can use those items for before they go bad. When starting the application for the first time, identify dietary restrictions and favorite ingredients to customize the list tasty recipes, ranging from appetizers to main courses and desserts, that you can incorporate into your life at any time.

The digital solution to food waste, or the biggest issue facing mankind, YourChoice is revolutionizing modern cooking and food consumption. Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support YourChoice, including for costs related to development and marketing. YourChoice is expected to launch worldwide in early December 2020.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1578620221/yourchoice-the-solution-right-in-your-hand



Supporters around the world can support YourChoice by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $5. But for a pledge of $35 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including early access to YourChoice and the ability to upload your own recipes to its global database. Rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About YourChoice

YourChoice is an innovative mobile application reducing food waste by helping people worldwide navigate their kitchens and household foods more efficiently. Behind the scenes, YourChoice is aiming to create an interactive community fighting against food waste together.



Contact:



Contact Person: Tommaso Stranieri

Company: YourChice

City: Milano

State: Lombardia

Country: Italia

Phone: +393459077498

Email: tommasogstranieri@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1578620221/yourchoice-the-solution-right-in-your-hand