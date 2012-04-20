YourECigarette.com Helps Thousands Switch to Safe E-Cigarettes With the Best Products and Prices

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2012 -- YourECigarette.com has been instrumental in helping thousands of former tobacco cigarette smokers quit the habit with help from their E-Cigarette kits. The Reno, Nevada-based company sells a wide variety of Electronic Cigarette kits, E-Liquid Nicotine refills and other accessories via YourECigarette.com— the most trusted Electronic Cigarette website Online.



Every year, more Americans are quitting the tobacco smoking habit. While health dangers of smoking campaigns and bans on smoking in public places have been instrumental, YourEcigarette.com has also been a positive force in helping smokers quit. The Reno, Nevada-based company has been a leader in providing the best available E-Cigarette kits, E-Liquid Nicotine refills and other supplies to former smokers. “We’ve searched for the best E-Cigarette products in the world to help change lives one person at a time,” said a YourECigarette.com representative.



The non-flammable Electronic Cigarette uses modern microelectronic technology to produce a similar effect to tobacco. The E-Cigarette satisfies the cravings traditional smokers seek, and triggers a vaporizing process that releases a simulated smoke that is actually a vapor mist that harmlessly evaporates into the air within a few seconds.



YourECigarette Electronic Cigarette Starter Kits have everything that the smoker needs. The online retailer carries an assortment of different electronic cigarette kits for each level of E-Cigarette user. Each Electronic Cigarette Kit features the longest available battery and cartridge life, the highest vapor production and compatibility with a vast list of E-Liquids.



They currently stock 28 of the most popular and highest rated E-Liquid flavors bottled into 30mL and 10mL convenient dropper bottles. None of their products contain any harmful ingredients and are completely clean and safe for use. They also sell Electronic Cigarette Batteries, Atomizers and Electronic Cigarette Cartridges. “We spent the time trying out kits and liquid from many different suppliers to find the absolute best,” said the representative.



Users can find the latest super deals, products and top sellers on the website. They offer a 30-day Money-back Guarantee with all items shipped priority mail the same day unless listed as out of stock with U.S. orders arriving within four business days. Get free shipping on orders of $50 or more and customers can track orders online. For more information, please visit http://www.yourecigarette.com



About YourEcigarette.com

The Reno, Nevada-based online Electronic Cigarette retailer specializes in the finest quality Electronic Cigarette products on the market. The website sells a variety of the best E-cigarette starter kits, E-Cigarette liquids, batteries, atomizers and cartridges. As a leader in E-Cigarette sales, they have tried and tested products from more than 20 companies to make sure they have the best products available on the market.