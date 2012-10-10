YourECigarette.com Sells Highly Acclaimed New Electronic Cigarette System

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- In the last few years, electronic cigarettes have taken the world by storm. These portable, pocket, cigarette shaped vaporizers are seen as a healthier and more interesting way to enjoy the pleasure of smoking. Their popularity is partly due to the dramatic reduction in carcinogens over regular cigarettes, and the wide range of E cig liquid flavors also plays a part. Whatever the reason for their widespread adoption, it’s safe to say that electronic cigarettes are one trend that is here to stay.



One company that is making waves in the electronic cigarette world is YourECigarette.com, a Nevada based electronic cigarette retailer that is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the best places to buy e cigarettes online.



Part of this recognition comes from their acclaimed new Ego 510-t electronic cigarette system, which has been widely hailed as the best electronic cigarette available. Critics and observers have commented positively on the throat hit, flavor and vapor thickness of this new device.



They have also gained the approval of the US FDA, with their e cig liquid being rated as “food grade” due to the exemplary provenance of ingredients and food safe manufacturing process.



The YourECigarette.com website neatly displays the entire range of products available, and each product is accompanied with a full description as well as high-resolution photograph.



As well as e-commerce, the site also contains useful editorial content about electronic cigarette use. Articles include tips for choosing the right e-cigarette, safety tips, and many other related topics.



The site in unabashed in its quest to improve the lives of smokers by switching them to electronic cigarettes. A spokesperson for the site explained:



“We’ve seen how electronic cigarettes have genuinely changed peoples lives over the past few years. Our friends, colleagues and family members have really enjoyed the benefits that come from using e-cigs over regular tobacco. It really is a much healthier way to enjoy the experience of smoking. We want to change more lives, and turn more people on to using electronic cigarettes, and we know that the best way to do that is to sell products that closely emulate the experience of smoking regular cigarettes. That’s why we make sure that every product we sell contributes to a rich flavor, deep throat hit and thick, smoke-like vapor. We know from the feedback from clients these characteristics allow smokers to switch seamlessly to electronic cigarettes.”



About YourECigarette.com

YourECigarette.com is a Reno, Nevada based electronic cigarettes retailer. They sell starter kits, refills, batteries and other electronic cigarette related supplies. Free shipping is available on all orders over $50.



For more information please visit: http://www.YourECigarette.com