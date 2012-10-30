YourECigarette.com Wants to Change Lives with US-Based Electronic Cigarettes and Refills

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Electronic cigarettes are becoming more and more popular around the world. However, with so many different brands available, those who want to start using “e-cigs” are often intimidated by the number of options available to them.



YourECigarette.com has been getting a lot of attention lately for bringing American quality to the electronic cigarette industry. The site features a range of electronic cigarettes and e-cig related products. There are refill kits, atomizers, cartridges, and complete starters’ kits available. The website’s selection will be instantly familiar to electronic cigarette users. There are atomizers, cartridges, e-liquid nicotine refills, and complete electronic cigarette kits.



However Your E Cigarette sees itself as more than an electronic cigarette retailer. A spokesperson explained:



“One of our main objectives is to educate and inform consumers about electronic cigarettes, their benefits and exactly how to use them effectively. We believe this education is vital if we are to help people stop smoking. Our mantra is changing lives one person at a time and the education we provide is vital to the process.”



To fulfill the sites educational objective the site offers a plethora of editorial content including articles that discuss the safety of electronic cigarettes or how to choose the best liquid nicotine solution. One of the sites most popular pieces breaks down the costs of traditional cigarettes against electronic cigarettes and the savings available to e cigarette users.



YourECigarette.com is as equally focused on providing quality electronic cigarettes at affordable rates. A spokesperson explains:



“In our opinion there are far too many online retailers in the electronic cigarette market that offer inferior products and terrible customer service. Many of these sites are owned by businesses outside of the US and their products are also sourced from inexpensive markets and the quality suffers. We are based in Reno and take pride in our product line. We personally test each and every product before we market it to consumers, if we don’t like it the customer never sees it. We are able to offer market leading prices because we don’t deal with middlemen which reduces costs, this allows us to pass on these savings to our customers.”



