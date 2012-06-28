YoureNotStupid.com Gives Consumers the Inside Track on As Seen on TV Products

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- With a plethora of new products on the market and billions of dollars spent on advertising every year, it can be challenging for consumers to determine which products are worthy of their dollars. Too many consumers are burned each year by product purchases that do not live up to the advertising hype, leaving them mistrusting of new products that sound too good to be true.



YoureNotStupid.com is gaining attention as a website that provides genuine user reviews of “As Seen on TV” products to help customers make fully-informed decisions about products before they buy. Because today’s savvy consumers are well aware that infomercials and advertisements cannot always be trusted, they are seeking reviews from real people who have tried these products and can provide honest feedback about their effectiveness.



The user-friendly navigation on the You’re Not Stupid site organizes user reviews by date of review and category of review, all listed on the right side-bar of the landing page. Categories of product reviews include Clothing, Fitness, Home and Garden, Household Items, Kids, Pets and Sleep Help.



From Sticky Buddy and Hot Booties to Samurai Pro and CovFurs, YoureNotStupid.com provides in-depth product reviews, featuring how to use the product, the pros and cons and where the shopper can purchase the product if interested. When ready to purchase, the shopper can select the icon or link in each review to go directly to the retailer’s sales page for quick and hassle-free shopping.



YoureNotStupid.com is the preferred choice for smart shoppers who no longer believe the fluff advertising, and want to educate themselves before they buy, according to the site spokesperson, “To our customers, we say, ‘You’re not stupid!’ We know you want to learn as much as you can about an As Seen on TV product before you purchase it, which is why we offer honest, detailed reviews about a plethora of products to help you make the best shopping decisions.”



New product reviews were recently added to the site with more coming often to keep customers abreast of the new “As Seen on TV” products on the market. Customers with questions, comments, or suggestions can contact YoureNotStupid.com by selecting the Contact Us tab on the header and filling out the simple, online form.



About YoureNotStupid.com

YoureNotStupid.com is a website dedicated to providing genuine user reviews of “As Seen on TV” products to help customers make fully-informed decisions about products before they buy. Featuring user-friendly site navigation and in-depth user reviews of products, the site covers pros and cons, descriptions of how to use the product and purchasing information. Learn more at http://www.yourenotstupid.com