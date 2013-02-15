YoureNotStupid.com Launches an Updated Hot Buns Hair Accessories Review for 2013

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Creating an elegant bun “up-do” hair style can be a tricky prospect. It can be time consuming, especially to achieve an elegant and neat style suitable for formal occasions. Many women have just given up on the bun, or they have opted to only wear the style on special occasions. This is unfortunate, because the bun is a practical and elegant hair style suitable for a wide range of occasions and styles. However some companies have created specialist hair accessories that are specifically designed to make creating a bun hair style easier.



One such product is the Hot Buns Hair Accessory, recently reviewed by YoureNotStupid.com. This clever product has attracted a lot of attention for creating stylish buns incredibly quickly and easily. The design of the device allows women to simply snap their hair up into a bun in three easy steps.



YoureNotStupid.com is a website which is well known for reviewing “As Seen On TV” products. The Hot Buns Hair Accessory is the latest product to come under the scrutiny of the site’s independent evaluation team.



The review is a concise yet thorough examination of the various attributes of the Hot Buns Hair Accessory. It discusses all of the most relevant features of the device, including ease of use and the quality of the finished hairstyle.



All the reviews on YoureNotStupid.com are independent and impartial, and the Hot Buns Hair Accessory review is no different. The Hot Buns reviews don’t just focus on the positive attributes of the hair accessory; they also discusses the drawbacks of the product.



A spokesperson for YoureNotStupid.com says: “The makers of “As Seen On TV” products are extremely skilled marketers, and many people have been blinded by their smoke and mirrors in the past. While many of us have purchased incredible products that we’ve heard about through commercials and infomercials, we all know someone who has purchased a dud that seemed incredible when they saw it on TV. Our site has been set up to make sure that never happens again. We provide detailed and independent analysis of the most popular “As Seen On TV” products, so that our site visitors can purchase these products in confidence. Our aim is to be the first port of call for anyone considering purchasing one of these products.”



About YoureNotStupid.com

YoureNotStupid.com is a site dedicated to providing independent evaluation of “As Seen On TV” products. Their impartial reviews serve as a valuable buying guide for consumers.



For more information please visit http://www.YoureNotStupid.com/